Football

Hungary Vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League: Ronald Koeman Reacts To Virgil Van Dijk Red Card

Virgil van Dijk, making his 77th appearance for the Netherlands, received the first dismissal of his international career with two yellow cards in the space of three minutes in the second half

Ronald Koeman Virgil van Dijk
Ronald Koeman was left frustrated by Virgil van Dijk's red card against Hungary
info_icon

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman was left perplexed by Virgil van Dijk's "frustrating" red card in his side's 1-1 draw with Hungary on Friday. (More Football News

Van Dijk, making his 77th appearance for his country, received the first dismissal of his international career with two yellow cards in the space of three minutes in the second half.

The first booking stemmed from his protests to referee Lukas Fahndric after a foul on Donyell Malen, before committing a foul soon after to receive his marching orders.

Lorenzo Pellegrini was sent off in Italy's 2-2 draw with Belgium on Thursday - null
Italy 2-2 Belgium, UEFA Nations League: Tedesco Laments Pellegrini Red Card In Draw

BY Stats Perform

Van Dijk's dismissal looked to have settled the contest after Roland Sallai had smashed home Zsolt Nagy's cross to hand Hungary a goal advantage in the first half. 

But the Netherlands drew level four minutes after going down to 10 men when Denzel Dumfries headed Cody Gakpo's free-kick beyond Denes Dibusz to seal a share of the spoils. 

Speaking after the game, Koeman was left baffled by the decision to hand Van Dijk a first yellow card for discussing the foul on Malen with the referee. 

"That moment was frustrating," Koeman told the NOS. "I don't understand it. I think we agreed that a captain can protest to a referee.

"That foul [on Malen] was good for a red card. There was no intention at all to play the ball. That Virgil then takes that second card is not convenient. He knows that himself."

Van Dijk's red card also saw him become the oldest player to be sent off (33 years and 95 days) since Phillip Cocu (34 years and 313 days) against the same opponents. 

The Liverpool captain had enjoyed a solid game up until his dismissal, completing more passes (145) than any other player, 99 of which came in the first 45 minutes, only adding to his frustration in his assessment at full-time. 

Nations League Soccer: Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai and his teammates applaud the fans - | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
Nations League: Hungary Hold 10-Man Netherlands To 1-1 Draw - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

"[The red card] is a bummer. It should not have happened. But I'm especially angry about the first," Van Dijk told ESPN Netherlands.

"They say the captain is the only one who can talk to the referee. I walk up to him. Up tempo, but not in a nasty way, not at all. Very respectful.

"Because I felt it was a breakaway player, he did not go for the ball at all. If even the captain can not say anything ... then it gets difficult."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I Live Score: IND Inch Closer To Series Whitewash | BAN - 150/7 After 18 Overs
  2. Bangladesh Vs South Africa LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: RSA-W Knock BAN-W Out With 7-Wicket Win
  3. IND Vs BAN: India Plunder 297/6; Highest Ever T20I Total By A Test-Playing Nation
  4. IND Vs BAN: Sanju Samson Smashes Second Fastest Ton By Indian In T20Is
  5. New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: NZ-W Stay In Semi-Final Race With 8-Wicket Win Over SL-W
Football News
  1. India 1-1 Vietnam Highlights, International Friendly: Farukh Choudhary, Gurpreet Sandhu Heroics Salvage Draw For Blue Tigers
  2. India 1-1 Vietnam: Farukh's Chip, Gurpreet's Saves Take Blue Tigers To Thrilling Draw
  3. Peru 1-0 Uruguay, FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Marcelo Bielsa Takes Responsibility For Defeat
  4. Germany Vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League: Nagelsmann Aiming To Rediscover Ruthless Streak
  5. Hungary Vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League: Ronald Koeman Reacts To Virgil Van Dijk Red Card
Tennis News
  1. Wuhan Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen Beats Wang Xinyu In Historic All-Chinese WTA 1000 Semi-Final
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz, ATP Shanghai Masters: Serbian Great Sets Up Jannik Sinner Final Date
  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, WTA Wuhan Open 2024: Belarusian Reaches Third Straight Final
  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Tomas Machac, Shanghai Masters: Italian In Final, Confirms ATP Year-End No. 1
  5. 'A Part Of Me Left With Them', Says Djokovic After Nadal, Murray Retirements
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Player Auction Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Hockey India League Men’s Auction: Players, Purses, Teams - All You Need To Know
  3. Hockey India League: Paul Van Ass Joins Lucknow-Based Franchise UP Rudras As Head Coach
  4. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ex-Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba Passes Away At 57
  2. GN Saibaba On Imprisonment: 'Only The Freedom Of My Mind Survived'
  3. RSS Wants To Make Country Uniform, Will Not Succeed: Congress
  4. India Slams 'Systematic Desecration' After Firebomb Thrown At Hindu Temple In Bangladesh | Details
  5. Day In Pics: October 12, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  2. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  3. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  4. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  5. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
US News
  1. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  2. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  3. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  4. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
  5. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
World News
  1. US Airstrikes Target Multiple Militant Camps In Syria
  2. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  3. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  4. For First Time In 50 Years, Rare Rain Floods Sahara Desert
  5. Kenya To Build First Nuclear Power Plant, Location Sparks Protests
Latest Stories
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  3. Horoscope For October 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out
  5. Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  7. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st
  8. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures