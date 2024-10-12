Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai and his teammates applaud the fans at the end of the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and the Netherlands that ended in a 1-1 draw, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and the Netherlands at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands, 2nd left, argues with Referee Lukas Faehndrich when he shows him a yellow card during the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and the Netherlands at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
Hungary head coach Marco Rossi claps his hands during the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and the Netherlands at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman stands by the bench during the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and the Netherlands at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
Xavi Simons of the Netherlands controls the ball next to Hungary's Attila Fiola, right, during the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and the Netherlands at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
Hungary's Andras Schafer, left, tries to tackle Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands during the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and the Netherlands at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
Tijjani Reijnders of the Netherlands attempts a shot at goal during the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and the Netherlands at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban, background right, watches the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and the Netherlands at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
Hungary's Roland Sallai celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and the Netherlands at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.