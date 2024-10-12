Football

Reduced to 10 men, the Netherlands managed a 1-1 draw against Hungary in the Nations League at Puskas Arena on Saturday (October 12, 2024). Roland Sallai put the hosts in the driver's seat in the 32nd with a close-range finish from Zsolt Nagy's cross. The Dutch looked set for a dreadful evening when defender Virgil van Dijk was sent off for a second yellow card but Denzel Dumfries earned a point for the visitors with a header from Cody Gakpo's curled free kick in the 83rd.

Nations League Soccer: Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai and his teammates applaud the fans | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai and his teammates applaud the fans at the end of the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and the Netherlands that ended in a 1-1 draw, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Nations League Soccer: Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring his side's first goal | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Denzel Dumfries of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and the Netherlands at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Nations League Soccer: Virgil van Dijk, 2nd left, argues with Referee Lukas Faehndrich when he shows him a yellow card | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands, 2nd left, argues with Referee Lukas Faehndrich when he shows him a yellow card during the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and the Netherlands at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Nations League Soccer: Hungary head coach Marco Rossi | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Hungary head coach Marco Rossi claps his hands during the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and the Netherlands at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Nations League Soccer: Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman stands by the bench during the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and the Netherlands at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Nations League Soccer: Xavi Simons of the Netherlands controls the ball next to Hungary's Attila Fiola | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Xavi Simons of the Netherlands controls the ball next to Hungary's Attila Fiola, right, during the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and the Netherlands at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Nations League Soccer: Hungary's Andras Schafer, left, tries to tackle Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Hungary's Andras Schafer, left, tries to tackle Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands during the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and the Netherlands at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Nations League Soccer: Tijjani Reijnders of the Netherlands attempts a shot at goal | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Tijjani Reijnders of the Netherlands attempts a shot at goal during the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and the Netherlands at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Nations League Soccer: Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban, background right, watches the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and the Netherlands at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Nations League Soccer: Hungary's Roland Sallai celebrates after scoring the opening goal | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Hungary's Roland Sallai celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Nations League soccer match between Hungary and the Netherlands at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

