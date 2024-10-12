Football

Nations League: Hungary Hold 10-Man Netherlands To 1-1 Draw - In Pics

Reduced to 10 men, the Netherlands managed a 1-1 draw against Hungary in the Nations League at Puskas Arena on Saturday (October 12, 2024). Roland Sallai put the hosts in the driver's seat in the 32nd with a close-range finish from Zsolt Nagy's cross. The Dutch looked set for a dreadful evening when defender Virgil van Dijk was sent off for a second yellow card but Denzel Dumfries earned a point for the visitors with a header from Cody Gakpo's curled free kick in the 83rd.