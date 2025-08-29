Hamburger Vs St. Pauli Live Streaming, Bundesliga 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 2 Fixture On TV & Online

Hamburger SV welcome city rivals St. Pauli at the Volksparkstadion for their second match of the German Bundesliga 202-26 season on Friday (August 29, 2025). Watch the Hamburger vs St. Pauli, Hamburg derby football match tonight.
This iconic derby was last played in Germany's top-flight league in the 2010-11 season, and tonight the two Hamburg sides will meet for the 112th time.
Both teams began the campaign with draws -- Die Rothosen held Borussia Monchengladbach to a stalemate, while St. Pauli fought back to earn a 3-3 draw against Borussia Dortmund. In the DFB-Pokal earlier this month, Hamburger defeated Pirmasens 2-1, while St. Pauli advanced past Eintracht Norderstedt via penalties after a 0-0 draw.
Merlin Polzin's Hamburg are competing in the Bundesliga for the first time since 2017-18 after earning promotion last season, thanks to a second-place finish in 2.Bundesliga, behind winners FC Cologne.
Last season, St. Pauli ended with the second-best defensive record in the league, conceding only 41 goals -- bettered only by Bayern Munich (32). However, Kiezkicker struggled in attack, scoring just 28 goals, the lowest tally in the division and finished 14th.
Hamburger SV’s best Bundesliga finish remains their six-time championship record, most recently in 1983, while St. Pauli have never won the top flight and have spent most of their history in the second tier.
Hamburger Vs St. Pauli Head-To-Head Record
Historically, Hamburger SV have had the upper hand in this derby. Across 111 meetings, they’ve won 70 times compared to St. Pauli’s 24 victories.
In their last meeting, during their stay together in the second tier, Hamburg beat St. Pauli 1-0 at home after playing out a 2-2 draw in the corresponding fixture.
Hamburger Vs St. Pauli German Bundesliga 2025-26 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Hamburger Vs St. Pauli, Bundesliga 2025-26 match being played?
The Hamburger Vs St. Pauli, Bundesliga 2025-26 match will be played on Saturday, 30 August 2025 and will kick off at 12:00 AM IST.
Where to watch the Hamburger Vs St. Pauli, Bundesliga 2025-26 match on TV and online in India?
The Hamburger SV vs St. Pauli, Bundesliga 2025-26 match will be broadcast live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD channels in India. Simultaneously, it will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India.