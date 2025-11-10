Bundesliga 2025-26 Matchday 11 Roundup: Doan Goal Wins Derby For Frankfurt; Undav Inspires Comeback Win For Stuttgart

Ritsu Doan scored the winning goal as Frankfurt beat Mainz 1-0
Stuttgart's Deniz Undav netted two goals in a 3-2 win over Augsburg
Feiburg beat St. Pauli 2-1, with Yuito Suzuki netting his first Bundesliga goal
Japan international Ritsu Doan struck late to seal Eintracht Frankfurt's narrow 1-0 victory over FSV Mainz 05 in their Bundesliga Rhine-Main Derby on Sunday, November 9.
This Matchday 10 win elevated Frankfurt to seventh in the standings ahead of the international break. Mainz 05, on the other hand, remained second from bottom after experiencing their seventh defeat in just ten games.
Doan showed his skill with a decisive goal, receiving the ball at the penalty area's edge. He then slalomed past two Mainz defenders, who likely anticipated a cross, before firing inside the far post from a difficult angle in the 81st minute.
Suzuki's Maiden Bundesliga Goal
Another Japan player, Yuito Suzuki, scored his first Bundesliga goal, helping Freiburg defeat St. Pauli 2-1 earlier that Sunday. The 24-year-old Suzuki, who joined Freiburg from Danish team Brondby in the offseason, struck five minutes before the break. He opportunistically intercepted St. Pauli goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj's attempted clearance of a corner.
Maximilian Eggestein then doubled the lead from close range five minutes after the second half began. St. Pauli's Louis Oppie scored in the 69th minute, a goal against the run of play, which set up a tense finale. Jackson Irvine went close for the visitors late on, but could not prevent the promoted team's seventh consecutive league defeat.
Undav Scores Two For Stuttgart
Germany forward Deniz Undav scored two goals as Stuttgart twice came from behind to beat Augsburg 3-2 at home. The 29-year-old Undav claimed a timely brace before the international break, helping Stuttgart hold onto fourth place, ahead of Bayer Leverkusen.
Augsburg experienced their fourth straight defeat across all competitions, meaning coach Sandro Wagner faced an anxious wait to determine if he would remain in charge for the team's next game on November 22 against promoted Hamburger SV. On the other hand, struggling Wolfsburg sacked their head coach, Paul Simonis, on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Union Berlin ended Bayern Munich's 16-game winning start to the season with a 2-2 draw on Saturday. Bayern star Harry Kane scored in stoppage time, preventing the league leader from slipping to their first defeat.
(With AP Inputs)