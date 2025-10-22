Galatasaray Vs Bodo/Glimt Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When And Where To Watch

Galatasaray will take on Bodo/Glimt in a UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday
Galatasaray welcome Norwegian debutants Bodo/Glimt to Rams Park, Istanbul, for their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase matchday 3 fixture on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. Watch the Galatasaray vs Bodo/Glimt football match live tonight.
Okan Buruk's hosts enter the match with a mixed European campaign so far. The Lions suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat away to Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany on opening day, but the Turkish heavyweights responded with a morale-boosting 1-0 home win over Liverpool.
Galatasaray are eyeing back-to-back wins in the Champions League for the first time since December 2012.
Bodo/Glimt, making their debut in the Champions League group stage/league phase, have shown resilience. Kjetil Knutsen's Superlaget arrived after sharing the spoils with visiting Tottenham Hotspur, 2-2 on matchday 2, and having previously held Slavia Prague to the same scoreline.
As things stand, Galatasaray sit 20th out of 36 teams, with one win and one loss, while Bodo/Glimt are 25th, having drawn both of their opening fixtures.
Galatasaray Vs Bodo/Glimt Head-To-Head Record
This marks the first-ever meeting between the two sides. But Galatasaray have previously faced one Norwegian opponent in the UEFA Champions League: a 3-0 win at home, and a 0-3 loss away to Rosenborg during the 1998-99 group stage.
Bodo/Glimt have also faced Turkish rivals, on multiple occasions, in lower European competitions, and most recently against Besiktas.
Galatasaray Vs Bodo/Glimt Live Streaming
The Galatasaray Vs Bodo/Glimt UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, October 22 at the Rams Park, Istanbul.
When will the Galatasaray Vs Bodo/Glimt UEFA Champions League Match start?
The Galatasaray Vs Bodo/Glimt UEFA Champions League match will start at 10:15 PM IST.
How to live stream the Galatasaray Vs Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Champions League match in India?
Fans in India can watch the Galatasaray Vs Bodo/Glimt UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.
How to watch live telecast of the Galatasaray Vs Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Champions League match in India?
The live telecast of the Galatasaray Vs Bodo/Glimt UEFA Champions League match will be made available on the Sony Sports Network.