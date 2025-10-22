Galatasaray Vs Bodo/Glimt Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When And Where To Watch

Galatasaray Vs Bodo/Glimt Live Streaming: Galatasaray enter this fixture with three points from two matches. Know when and where to watch UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 3 clash live

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Galatasaray Vs Bodo/Glimt Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26
Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen celebrates at the end of the match. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
  • Galatasaray will take on Bodo/Glimt in a UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday

  • The match will take placed at the Rams Park, Istanbul

  • The contest will be live streamed on Sony LIV app and website

Galatasaray welcome Norwegian debutants Bodo/Glimt to Rams Park, Istanbul, for their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase matchday 3 fixture on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. Watch the Galatasaray vs Bodo/Glimt football match live tonight.

Okan Buruk's hosts enter the match with a mixed European campaign so far. The Lions suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat away to Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany on opening day, but the Turkish heavyweights responded with a morale-boosting 1-0 home win over Liverpool.

Galatasaray are eyeing back-to-back wins in the Champions League for the first time since December 2012.

Bodo/Glimt, making their debut in the Champions League group stage/league phase, have shown resilience. Kjetil Knutsen's Superlaget arrived after sharing the spoils with visiting Tottenham Hotspur, 2-2 on matchday 2, and having previously held Slavia Prague to the same scoreline.

As things stand, Galatasaray sit 20th out of 36 teams, with one win and one loss, while Bodo/Glimt are 25th, having drawn both of their opening fixtures.

Galatasaray Vs Bodo/Glimt Head-To-Head Record

This marks the first-ever meeting between the two sides. But Galatasaray have previously faced one Norwegian opponent in the UEFA Champions League: a 3-0 win at home, and a 0-3 loss away to Rosenborg during the 1998-99 group stage.

Bodo/Glimt have also faced Turkish rivals, on multiple occasions, in lower European competitions, and most recently against Besiktas.

Galatasaray Vs Bodo/Glimt Live Streaming

When and where will the Galatasaray Vs Bodo/Glimt Uefa Champions League match take place?

The Galatasaray Vs Bodo/Glimt UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, October 22 at the Rams Park, Istanbul.

When will the Galatasaray Vs Bodo/Glimt UEFA Champions League Match start?

The Galatasaray Vs Bodo/Glimt UEFA Champions League match will start at 10:15 PM IST.

How to live stream the Galatasaray Vs Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Champions League match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Galatasaray Vs Bodo/Glimt UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.

How to watch live telecast of the Galatasaray Vs Bodo/Glimt, UEFA Champions League match in India?

The live telecast of the Galatasaray Vs Bodo/Glimt UEFA Champions League match will be made available on the Sony Sports Network.

Published At:
