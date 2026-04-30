Former Man United And England Defender Ashley Young Announces Retirement From Football

Everton's Ashley Young runs into position during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Everton, at the St Marys Stadium in Southampton, Nov 2, 2024. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

Everton's Ashley Young runs into position during the English Premier League soccer match between Southampton and Everton, at the St Marys Stadium in Southampton, Nov 2, 2024. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland