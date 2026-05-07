FIFA World Cup 2026: Hugo Ekitike, Xavi Simons, Serge Gnabry - List Of Players To Miss Tournament Due To Injury

France’s Hugo Ekitike sustained an Achilles injury in April that could take more than six months to fully recover, ruling him out of the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and possibly the start of next season

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:
Liverpool Vs PSG LIVE Score
Liverpool's Florian Wirtz reacts as she stretcher comes out for teammate Hugo Ekitike during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. AP Photo/Dave Shopland
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Injuries are mounting ahead of the World Cup which starts in five weeks

  • France’s Hugo Ekitike sustained an Achilles injury and will miss the tourney

  • Kylian Mbappe is sidelined with a hamstring injury but will recover in time for the WC

Kylian Mbappé is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Lamine Yamal is out for the rest of the season and so is Brazil star Estêvão. There was also a scare when Mohamed Salah hurt his hamstring recently.

Injuries to some of footall's biggest names are mounting ahead of the World Cup which starts in five weeks.

Mbappé is expected to play again for Real Madrid this month and there is no suggestion his issue will rule him out of the World Cup. But every setback to France’s best player will be of concern to the national team.

Barcelona’s teenage sensation Yamal — recuperating from a leg muscle injury — is also expected to be part of Spain’s squad and appear at his first World Cup.

And initial fears about Salah have been dispelled.

Others, however, have not been so fortunate.

France’s Hugo Ekitike sustained an Achilles injury in April that could take more than six months to fully recover, ruling him out of the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and possibly the start of next season.

Brazil stars Rodrygo and Éder Militao are definitely out. So is Bayern Munich and Germany forward Serge Gnabry after injuring his adductor in training.

Related Content
Iran’s FIFA World Cup Plans Face Scrutiny After Canada Visa Controversy - | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
Iran’s FIFA World Cup Plans Face Scrutiny After Canada Visa Controversy
Mount Rainier is seen in the distance overlooking Lumen Field as seen from Pike Place Market, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Seattle. - | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
FIFA World Cup 2026: Seattle Stadium To Host Matches In First-Ever Tournament Appearance
A general overall interior view of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions, Sept. 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. - | Photo: AP/Reed Hoffmann
FIFA World Cup 2026: Kansas City Emerges As Midwest Hub With Six Matches At Arrowhead Stadium
Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni fights for the ball against Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during a Champions League playoff soccer match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Pedro Rocha
FIFA World Cup 2026: Two Rule Changes Announced After AFCON, UEFA Champions League Controversies
Related Content

Meanwhile, the absence of Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri in recent weeks because of a groin injury is also worrying after he missed the majority of last season due to ACL damage.

City manager Pep Guardiola has given positive updates about Rodri’s recovery in recent days and the former Ballon d’Or winner should play again this season.

Players and coaches have increasingly warned about the impact of an ever-packed playing schedule, and the expanded World Cup comes a year after the relaunched, supersized Club World Cup. The Champions League has also been expanded in recent years.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta describes the demand on players as “an accident waiting to happen.”

Players definitely ruled out of the World Cup

  • Argentina: Joaquín Panichelli (ACL)

  • Brazil: Éder Militão (hamstring), Rodrygo (ACL)

  • France: Hugo Ekitike (Achilles)

  • Germany: Serge Gnabry (adductor)

  • Netherlands: Xavi Simons (ACL)

  • United States: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Achilles), Patrick Agyemang (Achilles)

Ones to watch

Algeria: Goalkeeper Luca Zidane, the son of France icon Zinedine Zidane, is a doubt after a facial injury during an on-field collision last month.

Argentina: Cristian Romero has been ruled out for the season with a knee injury. It has not yet been confirmed if he is out of the World Cup, with Tottenham not giving a timeframe for his recovery.

Brazil: Teenage sensation Estêvão will not play again for Chelsea this month after a hamstring injury. There are conflicting reports as to whether he will recover in time for the World Cup.

Croatia: Veteran midfielder Luka Modrić broke his cheekbone last month but is expected to be available for the World Cup.

Morocco: Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has been sidelined with a right thigh injury.

United States: Defender Miles Robinson hasn’t played since April 18 because of a leg injury.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. LSG Vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh Brings Up 49-Ball Century At The Brink Of Rain Break | 145/1 (14)

  2. IPL Dispatch: SRH Become New Table-Toppers; Playoff Race Turns Wildly Competitive

  3. Pakistan To Host Australia In Three-Match ODI Series Later This Month

  4. Pakistan vs Australia ODI Series: Pat Cummins Among Australian Stars To Stay Back Due To IPL 2026 Commitments

  5. RCB Vs MI, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Skips Raipur Flight Amid Fitness Concerns - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  2. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

  3. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  4. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Shot Dead In Bengal's Madhyamgram

  2. Mamata Refuses To Quit After Poll Defeat, Experts Call Resignation ‘Mere Formality’ 

  3. Allahabad HC: Forest Rights Act Must Guide All Claims, Tharu Tribe Gets Fresh Chance

  4. Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Likely To Be Inducted In Bihar Cabinet Expansion

  5. Akhilesh Cuts I-PAC Ties Ahead Of 2027 UP polls, Cites Funds Crunch

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Hantavirus Outbreak On Cruise Ship, 3 Deaths Reported

  2. China, Iran hold Talks In Beijing As Pressure Mounts Over Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

  3. US Announces Phased Closure Of Peshawar Consulate

  4. Trump Pauses Project Freedom Amid “Progress” In Iran Talks

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. ECB To Interview Shortlisted Candidates For England's National Selector Role

  2. BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Shot Dead In Bengal's Madhyamgram

  3. Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Likely To Be Inducted In Bihar Cabinet Expansion

  4. Chandranath Rath Murder: West Bengal Police Probe Killing Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide

  5. Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK, AIADMK Discuss Backup Plan If Vijay’s TVK Misses Majority

  6. SRH Vs PBKS, Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Game In Hyderabad?

  7. Trump Pauses Project Freedom Amid “Progress” In Iran Talks

  8. Tamil Nadu Congress Backs Vijay To Form Secular Government: Report