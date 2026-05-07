FIFA World Cup 2026: Hugo Ekitike, Xavi Simons, Serge Gnabry - List Of Players To Miss Tournament Due To Injury

Liverpool's Florian Wirtz reacts as she stretcher comes out for teammate Hugo Ekitike during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. AP Photo/Dave Shopland

Liverpool's Florian Wirtz reacts as she stretcher comes out for teammate Hugo Ekitike during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. AP Photo/Dave Shopland