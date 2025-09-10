FIFA World Cup CAF Qualifiers: Egypt, South Africa Miss Qualification Chance After Draws; Cape Verde Shock Cameroon

South Africa's Zuko Mdunyelwa, left, vies for the ball with Nigeria's Moses Simon, right, and Bruno Onyemaechi during a World Cup 2026 group B qualifying soccer match between South Africa and Nigeria at Free State stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

South Africa's Zuko Mdunyelwa, left, vies for the ball with Nigeria's Moses Simon, right, and Bruno Onyemaechi during a World Cup 2026 group B qualifying soccer match between South Africa and Nigeria at Free State stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe