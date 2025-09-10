FIFA World Cup CAF Qualifiers: Egypt, South Africa Miss Qualification Chance After Draws; Cape Verde Shock Cameroon

Cape Verde’s shock win over Cameroon in the FIFA World Cup 2025 CAF Qualifiers secured top position in Group D with five consecutive wins

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIFA World Cup 2026 CAF Qualifiers South Africa vs Nigeria
South Africa's Zuko Mdunyelwa, left, vies for the ball with Nigeria's Moses Simon, right, and Bruno Onyemaechi during a World Cup 2026 group B qualifying soccer match between South Africa and Nigeria at Free State stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Egypt missed a chance to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026 after goalless draw with Burkina Faso

  • Nigeria risk missing the tournament, trailing South Africa by six points

  • Cape Verde topped Group D with five consecutive World Cup qualifying wins

  • Senegal secured top position in Group B with a comeback victory against Congo

  • Gabon’s Denis Bouanga leads scoring charts with eight goals, surpassing Mohamed Salah

Egypt missed a chance to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with two games remaining after a goalless draw against Burkina Faso on Tuesday, September 9. Group C leaders South Africa also hoped to qualify on Tuesday, but faced a delay after a 1-1 draw with Nigeria. So far, only Morocco and Tunisia have secured their qualification for the tournament, as the continent concluded its latest round of World Cup qualifiers.

Other Nations' Fortunes In Qualifiers

Meanwhile, Cape Verde created an upset by beating Cameroon 1-0, a victory that led to celebrations and a pitch invasion. This marked the archipelago nation's fifth consecutive World Cup qualifying win, as Cape Verde finished this round at the top of Group D with 19 points, four points ahead of the 'Indomitable Lions.'

Nigeria, a six-time World Cup participant, risks missing the tournament for the second consecutive edition. The 'Super Eagles' currently trail South Africa by six points. Despite having a squad boasting European-based players such as Victor Osimhen and the current African Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman, Nigeria has endured a frustrating campaign.

Senegal staged a comeback against the Democratic Republic of Congo to secure a 3-2 victory, remaining at the top of Group B. Ivory Coast also holds the leading position in Group F after a goalless draw with Gabon; however, only a single point separates these two teams.

Gabon's US-based Denis Bouanga leads the goal-scoring charts with eight goals from the latest qualifiers, one more than Egypt's Mohamed Salah, who has seven.

(With AP Inputs)

