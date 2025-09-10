FIFA World Cup CAF Qualifiers: Egypt, South Africa Miss Qualification Chance After Draws; Cape Verde Shock Cameroon

Egypt missed a chance to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026 after goalless draw with Burkina Faso
Nigeria risk missing the tournament, trailing South Africa by six points
Cape Verde topped Group D with five consecutive World Cup qualifying wins
Senegal secured top position in Group B with a comeback victory against Congo
Gabon’s Denis Bouanga leads scoring charts with eight goals, surpassing Mohamed Salah
Egypt missed a chance to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with two games remaining after a goalless draw against Burkina Faso on Tuesday, September 9. Group C leaders South Africa also hoped to qualify on Tuesday, but faced a delay after a 1-1 draw with Nigeria. So far, only Morocco and Tunisia have secured their qualification for the tournament, as the continent concluded its latest round of World Cup qualifiers.
Other Nations' Fortunes In Qualifiers
Meanwhile, Cape Verde created an upset by beating Cameroon 1-0, a victory that led to celebrations and a pitch invasion. This marked the archipelago nation's fifth consecutive World Cup qualifying win, as Cape Verde finished this round at the top of Group D with 19 points, four points ahead of the 'Indomitable Lions.'
Nigeria, a six-time World Cup participant, risks missing the tournament for the second consecutive edition. The 'Super Eagles' currently trail South Africa by six points. Despite having a squad boasting European-based players such as Victor Osimhen and the current African Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman, Nigeria has endured a frustrating campaign.
Senegal staged a comeback against the Democratic Republic of Congo to secure a 3-2 victory, remaining at the top of Group B. Ivory Coast also holds the leading position in Group F after a goalless draw with Gabon; however, only a single point separates these two teams.
Gabon's US-based Denis Bouanga leads the goal-scoring charts with eight goals from the latest qualifiers, one more than Egypt's Mohamed Salah, who has seven.
(With AP Inputs)