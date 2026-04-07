FIFA Launches Disciplinary Proceedings Against Spanish Federation Over Anti‑Muslim Chants

Summary of this article
FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against the Spanish football federation after anti‑Muslim chants during Spain’s friendly vs Egypt
Fans repeatedly shouted “Musulman el que no bote” at Espanyol’s RCDE Stadium despite warnings from the announcer
Spain star Lamine Yamal, who is Muslim, called the chants “ignorant and racist”
FIFA on Tuesday opened disciplinary proceedings against the Spanish football federation following anti-Muslim chants by fans during Spain’s friendly match against Egypt on March 31 at the RCDE Stadium.
“FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings today against the Spanish FA for the incidents in the friendly against Egypt,” the governing body said in a statement.
As per AS Diario, the possible reprimands for the Spanish FA “range from a fine to an obligation to display anti-racism messages at subsequent matches.”
Anti-Muslim Chants During Egypt Match
Sections of the home crowd at Espanyol’s stadium in Barcelona were seen jumping and chanting, “Musulmán el que no bote”, which translates to “Whoever doesn’t jump is a Muslim”.
The chants were heard in both halves despite warnings issued by the stadium announcer, and fans also booed the Egyptian national anthem.
The chants drew widespread condemnation from players and officials. Spain star Lamine Yamal, who is a practising Muslim, labelled those involved as “ignorant and racist”. His Barcelona teammates Joan Garcia and Pedri also condemned the chants, as did Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente.
Regional police in Catalonia confirmed they are investigating the incidents from the friendly held in Barcelona.
The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Spanish government also publicly denounced the behaviour.
Spain are scheduled to face Cape Verde in their opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 15.
Why is FIFA launching an investigation against the Spanish FA?
FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against the Spanish FA after anti‑Muslim chants by fans during Spain’s friendly against Egypt.
When did the anti-Muslim chants happen?
The anti-Muslim chants occurred on March 31, 2026, at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona during Spain vs Egypt.
What was the reaction to the incident?
The chants drew condemnation from players like Lamine Yamal, Joan Garcia, and Pedri, as well as Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente, the Spanish government, and the RFEF, while Catalonia’s regional police confirmed they are investigating.