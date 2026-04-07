FIFA Launches Disciplinary Proceedings Against Spanish Federation Over Anti‑Muslim Chants

FIFA has launched disciplinary proceedings against the Spanish football federation after fans chanted “Whoever doesn’t jump is a Muslim” during Spain’s friendly vs Egypt in Barcelona

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Published at:
FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Spanish Federation over anti-Muslim chants
Spain's coach Luis de la Fuente reacts during the international friendly soccer match between Spain and Egypt in Barcelona , Spain, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against the Spanish football federation after anti‑Muslim chants during Spain’s friendly vs Egypt

  • Fans repeatedly shouted “Musulman el que no bote” at Espanyol’s RCDE Stadium despite warnings from the announcer

  • Spain star Lamine Yamal, who is Muslim, called the chants “ignorant and racist”

FIFA on Tuesday opened disciplinary proceedings against the Spanish football federation following anti-Muslim chants by fans during Spain’s friendly match against Egypt on March 31 at the RCDE Stadium.

“FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings today against the Spanish FA for the incidents in the friendly against Egypt,” the governing body said in a statement.

As per AS Diario, the possible reprimands for the Spanish FA “range from a fine to an obligation to display anti-racism messages at subsequent matches.”

Anti-Muslim Chants During Egypt Match

Sections of the home crowd at Espanyol’s stadium in Barcelona were seen jumping and chanting, “Musulmán el que no bote”, which translates to “Whoever doesn’t jump is a Muslim”.

The chants were heard in both halves despite warnings issued by the stadium announcer, and fans also booed the Egyptian national anthem.

The chants drew widespread condemnation from players and officials. Spain star Lamine Yamal, who is a practising Muslim, labelled those involved as “ignorant and racist”. His Barcelona teammates Joan Garcia and Pedri also condemned the chants, as did Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente.

Related Content
Spain's Lamine Yamal reacts during the international friendly soccer match between Spain and Egypt in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Lamine Yamal Condemns Anti-Muslim Chants During Spain Vs Egypt Friendly – ‘Ignorant And Racist’
Spain's and Egypt players react at the end of the international friendly soccer match between Spain and Egypt in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Spain Vs Egypt: Anti-Muslim Chants From Home Crowd Overshadow Friendly – Video
Spain's and Egypt players react at the end of the international friendly soccer match between Spain and Egypt in Barcelona, Spain. - | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Spain Vs Egypt, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Shobeir Heroics Frustrate La Roja
The deadlock persists between Spain and Egypt. - X/Spanish Football
Spain 0-0 Egypt Highlights, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Defences Dominate As Teams Settle For A Draw
Related Content

Regional police in Catalonia confirmed they are investigating the incidents from the friendly held in Barcelona.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Spanish government also publicly denounced the behaviour.

Spain are scheduled to face Cape Verde in their opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 15.

Q

Why is FIFA launching an investigation against the Spanish FA?

A

FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against the Spanish FA after anti‑Muslim chants by fans during Spain’s friendly against Egypt.

Q

When did the anti-Muslim chants happen?

A

The anti-Muslim chants occurred on March 31, 2026, at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona during Spain vs Egypt.

Q

What was the reaction to the incident?

A

The chants drew condemnation from players like Lamine Yamal, Joan Garcia, and Pedri, as well as Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente, the Spanish government, and the RFEF, while Catalonia’s regional police confirmed they are investigating.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RR Vs MI LIVE Blog And Commentary, IPL 2026: Ravi Bishnoi Scalps Two In One Over; Hardik, Tilak Depart | RR - 46/5 (5)

  2. Aminul Islam Out, Tamim Iqbal In As BCB President After Bangladesh Govt Dissolves Board

  3. IPL 2026 Top Five: Who Are 'Fearless Prodigies' This Indian Premier League Season

  4. DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Three Key Battles To Look Forward In Tomorrow's New Delhi's Clash

  5. DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Check Match Prediction And Predicted Playing XIs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  2. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  4. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  5. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Badminton Asia Championships 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. India At Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Satwik-Chirag Pull Out; Lakshya, Sindhu Lead Charge

  5. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Smiley Interview: “This is Not Just a Trans Issue; It Is A Human Rights Issue”

  2. From Self-Identity to State Power: How India’s Transgender Bill Rewrites Rights

  3. Homebound: Soaring Prices Amid LPG Crisis Force Migrant Workers To Return Home

  4. Day In Pics: April 06, 2026

  5. A Cultural Betrayal: A Nation That Lets Its Music Die 

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Iran Says All Diplomatic Channels, Indirect Talks With US Frozen After Trump’s Latest Threat

  2. War In West Asia: 45-Day Ceasefire Agreement In The Works?

  3. Iran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal, Offers 10-Point Plan to End War as Trump Threatens Fresh Strikes

  4. Trump Targets Iranian Elites With Mass Visa Cancellations Amid War

  5. Trump Gives Iran 8 pm eastern time deadline

Latest Stories

  1. Iran Says All Diplomatic Channels, Indirect Talks With US Frozen After Trump’s Latest Threat

  2. OTT Releases And Theatrical This Week: The Boys S5, O’Romeo, Scream 7 Lead The Watchlist

  3. Iran Will Have No Bridges Or Power Plants If Deal Not Made Within Deadline: Donald Trump

  4. Trump Gives Iran 8 pm eastern time deadline

  5. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh's Film Witnesses Huge Dip Of Over 65%

  6. Iran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal, Offers 10-Point Plan to End War as Trump Threatens Fresh Strikes

  7. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Director Anil Ravipudi Planning To Make Animation Debut? Here's What We Know