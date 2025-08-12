Fenerbahce Vs Feyenoord Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round: Where To Watch 2nd Leg

Fenerbahce host Feyenoord in the UCL 2025-26 qualifying third round second leg on Tuesday, Aug 12, in Istanbul, chasing a comeback after a 2-1 first-leg loss in Rotterdam
Feyenoord lead through goals from Timber and Moussa, with Amrabat replying for Fenerbahce
The winner earns a playoff clash with Nice or Benfica, who meet later in Lisbon with Nice 2-0 ahead
All eyes by on Jose Mourinho and Robin van Persie when Fenerbahce take on visiting Feyenoord in their must-win UEFA Champions League 2025-26 qualifying third round second leg match at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, Istanbul on Tuesday (August 12, 2025). Watch the Fenerbahce vs Feyenoord football match live tonight.
The Turkish giants suffered a 1-2 defeat in the first leg, with Hadj Moussa scoring the winner for the Dutch side in the first minute of injury time. The intense tie at Rotterdam's De Kuip witnessed Quinten Timber score the opener for the hosts, and Sofyan Amrabat pulled one back for the Yellow Canaries deep into the second half.
Expect another thriller as two historic clubs fight for a playoff spot, and a possible fixture against Nice or Benfica. A couple of hours after the Istanbul kick off, Benfica will host Nice at Lisbon's iconic Estadio da Luz with an aim to overturn a 0-2 deficit from the first leg.
This will be the sixth Fenerbahce vs Feyenoord meeting in the UEFA competitions, with the visitors leading 3-2 in the head-to-head record.
Fenerbahce Vs Feyenoord, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round - 2nd Leg: Live Streaming
When to watch Fenerbahce vs Feyenoord, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round - 2nd Leg match?
The Fenerbahce vs Feyenoord, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round - 2nd Leg match will be played on Tuesday, 12 August at 10:30 pm IST.
Where to watch Fenerbahce vs Feyenoord, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round - 2nd Leg match?
Fenerbahce vs Feyenoord, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Qualifiers 3rd Round – 2nd Leg, will not be live-streamed in India, but fans in other regions can watch on TV NET (Azerbaijan), Eurovision Sport (International), Ziggo Sport (Netherlands), Sport TV5 (Portugal) and Exxen (Turkey).