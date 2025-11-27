Feyenoord Vs Celtic LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League: Van Persie’s Men Aim To Revive Europe Form In Rotterdam

Feyenoord vs Celtic Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 5. | Photo: X/Instagram

Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 5 fixture between Feyenoord and Celtic at De Kuip in Rotterdam on Thursday, November 27, 2025. Both sides are outside the qualification places, with Feyenoord in 29th position on three points and Celtic in 27th position on four. Robin van Persie’s team have impressed domestically but struggled in Europe, while Celtic arrive buoyed by a narrow 1-0 win over St. Mirren in the Scottish Premiership. With only two games left, this contest is crucial for their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds. Follow the live scores and updates from the Feyenoord vs Celtic football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

27 Nov 2025, 10:04:35 pm IST Feyenoord vs Celtic LIVE Score: Head-To-Head Feyenoord and Celtic have faced each other three times in UEFA competitions. Feyenoord have won twice, while Celtic have won once. The last time they met was in the 2023-24 season in the Champions League. The Matchday 1 fixture in Rotterdam was won 2-0 by Feyenoord, with Celtic seeing two red cards. The Scottish side won the return fixture in Matchday 6 by a 2-1 scoreline.

27 Nov 2025, 09:39:31 pm IST Feyenoord vs Celtic LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Feyenoord vs Celtic, Matchday 5

Venue: De Kuip (Stadion Feijenoord), Rotterdam

Date: Thursday, November 27, 2025

Time: 11:15 PM IST

Live Streaming/Telecast: -