Feyenoord Vs Celtic LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League: Van Persie’s Men Aim To Revive Europe Form In Rotterdam

Feyenoord vs Celtic LIVE Score: Head-To-Head
Feyenoord and Celtic have faced each other three times in UEFA competitions. Feyenoord have won twice, while Celtic have won once.
The last time they met was in the 2023-24 season in the Champions League. The Matchday 1 fixture in Rotterdam was won 2-0 by Feyenoord, with Celtic seeing two red cards. The Scottish side won the return fixture in Matchday 6 by a 2-1 scoreline.
Feyenoord vs Celtic LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Feyenoord vs Celtic, Matchday 5
Venue: De Kuip (Stadion Feijenoord), Rotterdam
Date: Thursday, November 27, 2025
Time: 11:15 PM IST
Live Streaming/Telecast: -
Feyenoord vs Celtic LIVE Score: Welcome!
Hello, football fans! We are back with a Europa League live blog covering Eredivisie giants Feyenoord’s clash against Scottish heavyweights Celtic. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.