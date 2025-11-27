Feyenoord Vs Celtic LIVE Score, UEFA Europa League: Van Persie’s Men Aim To Revive Europe Form In Rotterdam

Feyenoord vs Celtic Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the FEY vs CEL, Matchday 5 fixture at De Kuip on November 27, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Feyenoord vs Celtic live score UEFA Europa League 2025-26 matchday 5
Feyenoord vs Celtic Live Score, UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 5. | Photo: X/Instagram
Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 5 fixture between Feyenoord and Celtic at De Kuip in Rotterdam on Thursday, November 27, 2025. Both sides are outside the qualification places, with Feyenoord in 29th position on three points and Celtic in 27th position on four. Robin van Persie’s team have impressed domestically but struggled in Europe, while Celtic arrive buoyed by a narrow 1-0 win over St. Mirren in the Scottish Premiership. With only two games left, this contest is crucial for their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds. Follow the live scores and updates from the Feyenoord vs Celtic football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Feyenoord vs Celtic LIVE Score: Head-To-Head

Feyenoord and Celtic have faced each other three times in UEFA competitions. Feyenoord have won twice, while Celtic have won once.

The last time they met was in the 2023-24 season in the Champions League. The Matchday 1 fixture in Rotterdam was won 2-0 by Feyenoord, with Celtic seeing two red cards. The Scottish side won the return fixture in Matchday 6 by a 2-1 scoreline.

Feyenoord vs Celtic LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Feyenoord vs Celtic, Matchday 5

  • Venue: De Kuip (Stadion Feijenoord), Rotterdam

  • Date: Thursday, November 27, 2025

  • Time: 11:15 PM IST

  • Live Streaming/Telecast: -

Feyenoord vs Celtic LIVE Score: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! We are back with a Europa League live blog covering Eredivisie giants Feyenoord’s clash against Scottish heavyweights Celtic. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
Tags

