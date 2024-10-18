FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online

FC Goa will host Mumbai City FC in matchweek 5 of the ongoing Indian Super League 2024-25 season at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on Saturday, October 19. (More Football News)
The Gaurs come into the fixture after their 3-3 draw against Northeast United FC and are placed sixth on the points table with five points in four games.
On the other hand, Mumbai will enter the contest, having played just three games, and are 11th on the table with two points, wanting to better their performance.
FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Head-To-Head
In their previous 26 meetings in the ISL, Mumbai City have an advantage winning 11 matches, while FC Goa have won seven, with eight matches ending in a draw.
FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details
When will the FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25 match be played?
The FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Saturday, October 19 at 5:00 pm IST at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao.
Where will the FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25 match be live streamed and telecast?
The FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.