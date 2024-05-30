Football

Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective

France forward Kylian Mbappe is reportedly readying to complete his switch to Real Madrid, after announcing the 2023-24 campaign will be his last with Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe and Didier Deschamps were all smiles as France started their Euro 2024 preparations on Wednesday.
info_icon

Kylian Mbappe will draw plenty of attention as speculation swirls over an impending move to Real Madrid, but France head coach Didier Deschamps is not one to place much focus on his superstar forward. (More Football News)

The France international is reportedly readying to complete his switch to Madrid, after announcing the 2023-24 campaign will be his last with Paris Saint-Germain.

Los Blancos are not expected to confirm the deal until after Saturday's Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund, though focus will swiftly turn to Euro 2024 later next month.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Mbappe dominated the line of questioning – but Deschamps remains unbothered by the speculation and acknowledged he is content to "adapt" to the situation.

"It doesn't depend on me," the Les Bleus head coach said as impatience grows for Mbappe's move to be announced in the Spanish capital.

"They will decide when it will be time to make it official. As far as possible, I will adapt to the collective and the French team."

Kylian Mbappe lifts the Coupe de France - null
Kylian Mbappe Fails To Score In Farewell Game But PSG Clinch Coupe De France

BY Stats Perform

Mbappe leaves Paris with 256 goals across his seven seasons, including 42 in the Champions League, as Luis Enrique prepares for life without the 25-year-old.

Adding in 96 assists for the Ligue 1 champions, Mbappe's 352 goal involvements rank as the most for PSG this century – ahead of Edinson Cavani (236) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (210).

"You don't think he's in good shape... He only scored 44 goals in the season, he could have done better," a teasing Deschamps added.

"He played in a Coupe de France final, he's active."

Though Mbappe remains the focus of European football interest, Deschamps has no intention to treat the attacker any different to his France team-mates.

"The context in the French team is different, I'm not going to pay more attention to him in relation to that aspect," the veteran boss continued.

"But I understand that from the outside, the media aspect in relation to [the club's] decisions and the announcement, it takes up a lot of time."

Deschamps will hope his France team can focus solely on their upcoming Euro 2024 campaign soon, which they start against Austria on June 17.

The Les Bleus manager wants to have qualification sealed by defeating Austria and Netherlands, before a final group-stage meeting with Poland.

"I am a positive person, and I am driven by the idea that every day that goes by brings us closer to a positive response," he said. "Everything will be done to make sure things go as smoothly as possible."

