Euro 2024: England Have 'Enough Experience' For Success, Says Harry Kane

The Three Lions travel to Germany this week ahead of their Group C opener against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on June 16, without a plethora of seasoned internationals that have played a key role in the side in recent years

Harry Kane believes England have enough experience to win Euro 2024
Harry Kane believes there is enough experience within England's ranks to triumph at Euro 2024 despite more than half of Gareth Southgate's squad yet to play in a major tournament for their country. (More Football News)

The Three Lions travel to Germany this week ahead of their Group C opener against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen on June 16, without a plethora of seasoned internationals that have played a key role in the side in recent years. 

Manchester United's Harry Maguire, who has 63 caps and has featured in the last three tournaments for England, was omitted from the 26-man squad having failed to recover from an injury. 

The likes of Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford and James Maddison also missed out, with Southgate opting for form over experience, as Kobbie Mainoo, Adam Wharton and Anthony Gordon were some of the names included in the final group.

England captain Kane, who will lead his country out for a third major tournament in Germany, believes there is more than enough experience available to end their 58-year wait for an international trophy, insisting that every player included in the squad has earned the right to be there. 

"I think we have more than enough experience," Kane said. "Especially a lot of players who have played in two or three tournaments. There are always going to be new players, ­players who deserve to be here.

"For the boys who missed out ... It is sad to see them go but ultimately that is what you get playing for England. The manager has to take tough decisions.

"Everyone has earned the right to be here. That is what we have said. Everyone brings something ­different to the team and we are going to need all 26 players if we are going to be successful."

The 30-year-old struggled with a back injury towards the end of the season but returned to play in England's 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, scoring his 63rd goal for his country in the process, before playing just over an hour in the 1-0 defeat to Iceland at Wembley on Friday.

"I am all good," Kane said of his fitness. "The plan was for me to play 60 minutes against Iceland. It has been a really good camp for me personally in that sense.

"Getting a good week of ­training, 30 minutes (against Bosnia and Herzegovina), a few more days of training, then 60 minutes. I feel really prepared and in a good place."

