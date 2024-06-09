Football

Luke Shaw Regrets Playing Through Injury For Man Utd With Euro 2024 Participation Uncertain

Shaw has been selected for Gareth Southgate's squad heading to Germany despite not having featured for club or country since February

Luke Shaw has not played since February
info_icon

Luke Shaw regrets playing through the pain barrier for Manchester United, as the England left-back hopes to feature at Euro 2024. (More Football News)

Shaw has been selected for Gareth Southgate's squad heading to Germany despite not having featured for club or country since February.

The 28-year-old went off injured while playing for Man United against Luton Town, a fixture that he has admitted was a mistake to play in.

Australia beat England by 36 runs in their T20 World Cup 2024 match. - null
T20 World Cup: England On The Brink Of Exit After Loss To Australia - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

"If the manager asks me to play, I'm never going to say 'no.' But I shouldn't have played," Shaw said.

"It's kind of everyone's fault. Partly my fault, partly the medical staff.

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo. - File
Euro 2024: Ronaldo, Modric Enter Championship Proving Age As Just A Number

BY Associated Press

"I came back too quickly and I actually ended up getting another injury in my hamstring. I did push to do everything I can to be fit for United."

Shaw's inclusion has raised eyebrows, especially with his United club-mate Harry Maguire, who has not played since April due to injury, missing the cut.

When asked if he is likely to play in England's opener against Serbia on June 16, Shaw said: "That's not really down to me. We just go day by day, see how I'm feeling in training.

"I would love to make the first game, but I don't want to rush too quickly because realistically I've only got one chance. If I feel something, then that's it. I don't want that to happen."

England also face Denmark and Slovenia in their group at Euro 2024.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Narendra Modi Takes Oath As PM For Record 3rd Term, Here’s Full List Of Ministers Sworn In
  2. PM Modi Oath Ceremony: Modi Takes Oath As PM; 30 Cabinet Ministers Sworn In | Highlights
  3. J&K: 9 Killed As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District
  4. In Photos: Narendra Modi Swears In As PM Of India For 3rd Term
  5. Haryana Govt Launches New Initiative To Resolve Public Grievances
Entertainment News
  1. PM Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony: Kangana Ranaut Looks Stunning In A White Saree, As She Shares Her ‘Oath Day’ Look
  2. PM Narendra Modi's Oath-Taking Ceremony: Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor And Vikrant Massey Mark Their Presence
  3. Shah Rukh Khan And Akshay Kumar Share A Warm Hug At PM Modi's Oath-Taking Ceremony; Photo Goes Viral
  4. Julia Butters To Reportedly Star In 'Freaky Friday 2'
  5. Idris Elba Says Portraying Negative Characters Is 'A Bit Of Therapy' For Him
Sports News
  1. Oman Vs Scotland Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: Confident SCO Take On Competitive OMA in Antigua
  2. India Vs Pakistan Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Shivam Dube Falls, Hardik Pandya Joins Rishabh Pant
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Carlos Alacaraz Pushed French Open Final To Fifth Set
  4. Luke Shaw Regrets Playing Through Injury For Man Utd With Euro 2024 Participation Uncertain
  5. Oman Vs Scotland Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup: Aqib Ilyas & Co Bat First - Check Playing XIs
World News
  1. Try These Canned Foods To Maintain Your Blood Sugar
  2. Miss Alabama Winner Sparks Controversy, Ignites Debate On Pageant Titles, Cyberbullying And Weight: Here's The Truth
  3. Israel Extends Ban On Al Jazeera Operations For 45 Days
  4. Water Crisis In Atlanta: How Small Businesses Are Coping With The Aftermath
  5. Iran's Presidential Election: Ahmadinejad Blocked Again, 6 Candidates Approved
Latest Stories
  1. NDA Oath Taking Ceremony: Here Are Dignitaries On Guest List For Mega Event
  2. PM Modi Has Given Me An Opportunity: JD(S) Leader Kumaraswamy
  3. Modi Oath Ceremony: What Is The Text Of PM’s Oath
  4. PM Modi Oath Ceremony: Modi Takes Oath As PM; 30 Cabinet Ministers Sworn In | Highlights
  5. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  6. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  7. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
  8. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown