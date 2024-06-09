Luke Shaw Regrets Playing Through Injury For Man Utd With Euro 2024 Participation Uncertain

Luke Shaw regrets playing through the pain barrier for Manchester United, as the England left-back hopes to feature at Euro 2024. (More Football News)
Shaw has been selected for Gareth Southgate's squad heading to Germany despite not having featured for club or country since February.
The 28-year-old went off injured while playing for Man United against Luton Town, a fixture that he has admitted was a mistake to play in.
"If the manager asks me to play, I'm never going to say 'no.' But I shouldn't have played," Shaw said.
"It's kind of everyone's fault. Partly my fault, partly the medical staff.
"I came back too quickly and I actually ended up getting another injury in my hamstring. I did push to do everything I can to be fit for United."
Shaw's inclusion has raised eyebrows, especially with his United club-mate Harry Maguire, who has not played since April due to injury, missing the cut.
When asked if he is likely to play in England's opener against Serbia on June 16, Shaw said: "That's not really down to me. We just go day by day, see how I'm feeling in training.
"I would love to make the first game, but I don't want to rush too quickly because realistically I've only got one chance. If I feel something, then that's it. I don't want that to happen."
England also face Denmark and Slovenia in their group at Euro 2024.