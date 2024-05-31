Football

Euro 2024: Antoine Griezmann Calls For Support For Kylian Mbappe As France Eye European Glory

Didier Deschamps' side are among the favourites to land a record-equalling third European Championship crown in Germany, adding to their triumphs of 1984 and 2000

Griezmann and Mbappe smile during a France training session
Antoine Griezmann called on France's players and staff - and the French media - to ensure Kylian Mbappe is "in the best condition" to lead Les Bleus to glory at Euro 2024. (More Football News)

The future of Mbappe, who is expected to play a starring role in France's cause, remains uncertain following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, though he is heavily linked with a blockbuster move to Real Madrid.

Griezmann does not expect the ongoing speculation to affect his team-mate, but insists everyone must pull together to put the skipper in the best shape to deliver the goods for Les Bleus.

"He knows how to put things into perspective," the Atletico Madrid forward told reporters during a press conference. "It's up to us and the staff to put him in the best condition. It's also up to [the media] to talk less about it, but I understand.

"We know him. He is a very important player for us. It's up to everyone to put him in the best condition, and we're going to do it so that it takes us as far as possible. He's big, and he knows how to handle all that very well.

Griezmann is gearing up for his third European Championship with France, who will face the Netherlands, Poland and Austria in Group D.

The 33-year-old top-scored with six goals as Les Bleus narrowly came up short as hosts in 2016 - losing to Portugal in the final - while Switzerland beat them on penalties in the last 16 of the delayed 2020 event.

And he believes that solid foundations at the back will be crucial if he and the nation are to be victorious this time around.

"We were so close [in 2016]," he said. "It was the same thing at the last European Championship, with the penalties.

"I have a lot of desire and a lot of ambition, but we will have to prove it on the pitch. For me, the key - even if it's always very boring - is going to be the defence, a solid team, tough during challenges, and very good defensively."

