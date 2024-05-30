Kylian Mbappe reportedly nearing a move to Real Madrid does not change the intentions of Rodrygo, who hit out at speculation to end any uncertainty over his future in Spain. (More Football News)
Carlo Ancelotti's side are expected to complete the signing of long-term target Mbappe after the France international announced his intentions to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of this season.
With Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham to call upon, Los Blancos will have three of the world's best – and most exciting – young attacking talent to choose from.
Rodrygo may have to settle for a backup role behind that star trio and suggested in an interview to Placar TV earlier this month that he may be open to a Premier League move.
Yet the Brazilian took to social media late on Tuesday to rubbish those reports of discontent in the Spanish capital.
"A very annoying situation occurred today, where one of my interviews was completely taken out of context," the Brazilian posted on X.
"To be very direct, I am very happy at Real Madrid, I live a dream every day and it does not cross my mind to leave the club of my life!"
Rodrygo has scored 17 times across all competitions this season, adding a further eight assists for his 25 goal involvements.
The 23-year-old's direct goal contributions this term can only be bettered by Bellingham (35) and Vinicius (32), as Madrid prepare for the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.
A 15th European title is within touching distance, with Madrid's 14 already seven more than any other side in history, and Rodrygo insists his full focus remains on Los Blancos' success at Wembley Stadium.
"Now we continue with history to make, by 15... HALA MADRID AND NOTHING MORE!"