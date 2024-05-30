Football

Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch

Rodrygo said he is "very happy at Real Madrid" and that the thought of leaving the club does not cross his mind

Rodrygo insists his future remains solely with Real Madrid.
info_icon

Kylian Mbappe reportedly nearing a move to Real Madrid does not change the intentions of Rodrygo, who hit out at speculation to end any uncertainty over his future in Spain. (More Football News)

Carlo Ancelotti's side are expected to complete the signing of long-term target Mbappe after the France international announced his intentions to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of this season.

With Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham to call upon, Los Blancos will have three of the world's best – and most exciting – young attacking talent to choose from.

Rodrygo may have to settle for a backup role behind that star trio and suggested in an interview to Placar TV earlier this month that he may be open to a Premier League move.

Kylian Mbappe and Didier Deschamps were all smiles as France started their Euro 2024 preparations on Wednesday. - null
Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective

BY Stats Perform

Yet the Brazilian took to social media late on Tuesday to rubbish those reports of discontent in the Spanish capital.

"A very annoying situation occurred today, where one of my interviews was completely taken out of context," the Brazilian posted on X. 

"To be very direct, I am very happy at Real Madrid, I live a dream every day and it does not cross my mind to leave the club of my life!"

Rodrygo has scored 17 times across all competitions this season, adding a further eight assists for his 25 goal involvements.

The 23-year-old's direct goal contributions this term can only be bettered by Bellingham (35) and Vinicius (32), as Madrid prepare for the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

A 15th European title is within touching distance, with Madrid's 14 already seven more than any other side in history, and Rodrygo insists his full focus remains on Los Blancos' success at Wembley Stadium.

"Now we continue with history to make, by 15... HALA MADRID AND NOTHING MORE!"

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused Of Replacing Blood Sample Was Made Forensics HOD At Insistence Of Minister And MLA, Claims Hospital Dean
  2. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  4. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  5. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  2. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  3. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  4. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  5. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. South Korea Says North Korea Has Fired Barrage Of Missiles Toward Its Eastern Waters
  2. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  3. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  4. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  5. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress