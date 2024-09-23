Erling Haaland In Cricket Whites: Manchester City's Funny 'Centurion' Post Goes Viral

Love for cricket and football goes hand-in-hand in England. With cricketers intensely following the Premier League (EPL) and vice versa, the situation is ripe for hilarious social media memes. (More Football News)
The Manchester City X (formerly Twitter) handle made use of the same situation in a post that went viral on Monday (September 23, 2024). Star Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, who scored his landmark 100th goal for the club against Arsenal the previous night, was the subject of the post.
Haaland is depicted in cricket whites, raising his bat to acknowledge the applause of teammates for getting to his 'century'. The post is aptly captioned as "City centurion!".
As the post took social media by storm, it also led to some funny responses. 'The Celebration Police' handle, popular on X for its zany takes, asked the pertinent query: "Why would his own team be on the pitch if he’s batting?"
Earlier, Haaland got to the milestone on his 105th appearance for the EPL defending champions. The striker, who has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or award for the best football player in the world this year, has been in outstanding form this season with his latest goal taking his total for the campaign to 10 in all competitions.
Haaland opened the scoring in the ninth minute at Etihad Stadium. The match, against arch-rivals Arsenal, ended in a 2-2 draw.