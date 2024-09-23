Football

Erling Haaland In Cricket Whites: Manchester City's Funny 'Centurion' Post Goes Viral

Star Manchester City striker Erling Haaland scored his 100th goal for the club on his 105th appearance, as the Cityzens held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw in the English Premier League

erling-haaland-funny-meme-manchester-city-100th-goal
Snippet from Manchester City's viral post on Norwegian striker Erling Haaland's 100th goal. Photo: X/Manchester City
info_icon

Love for cricket and football goes hand-in-hand in England. With cricketers intensely following the Premier League (EPL) and vice versa, the situation is ripe for hilarious social media memes. (More Football News)

The Manchester City X (formerly Twitter) handle made use of the same situation in a post that went viral on Monday (September 23, 2024). Star Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, who scored his landmark 100th goal for the club against Arsenal the previous night, was the subject of the post.

Haaland is depicted in cricket whites, raising his bat to acknowledge the applause of teammates for getting to his 'century'. The post is aptly captioned as "City centurion!".

As the post took social media by storm, it also led to some funny responses. 'The Celebration Police' handle, popular on X for its zany takes, asked the pertinent query: "Why would his own team be on the pitch if he’s batting?"

Earlier, Haaland got to the milestone on his 105th appearance for the EPL defending champions. The striker, who has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or award for the best football player in the world this year, has been in outstanding form this season with his latest goal taking his total for the campaign to 10 in all competitions.

Haaland opened the scoring in the ninth minute at Etihad Stadium. The match, against arch-rivals Arsenal, ended in a 2-2 draw.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20 World Cup: ICC Launches Official Event Song Titled 'Whatever It Takes'
  2. Lesotho Vs Ghana Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Match 7
  3. Tanzania vs Cameroon Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A Match 8
  4. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Pant Opens Up On Successful Partnership With Gill
  5. Rishabh Pant Better Than MS Dhoni? Dinesh Karthik Has His Say On The Debate
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Indian Super League: MBSG 2-2 NEUFC; Mariners Equalise Under Heavy Rain
  2. Erling Haaland In Cricket Whites: Manchester City's Funny 'Centurion' Post Goes Viral
  3. Carlo Ancelotti In It For The Long Haul With Real Madrid Ahead Of 300th Game
  4. Climate Change And Sport: Newcastle United's EFL Cup Postponed Due To Flooding In Wimbledon
  5. North Korea Win Record-Equalling Third Under-20 FIFA Women's World Cup
Tennis News
  1. Emma Raducanu Confirms China Open Withdrawal After Another Injury Setback
  2. Iga Swiatek Creates History; Passes Ashleigh Barty For Total Weeks Spent As WTA World Number One
  3. ATP China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  4. WTA China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  5. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Stars As Team Europe Emerge Victorious - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. EY Employee Death: FM Sitharaman Slammed For Victim Blaming After Suggesting To 'Believe In God'; Reacts To Outrage
  2. Badlapur Rape Case Accused Akshay Shinde Shoots Himself While In Police Custody
  3. Indira Gandhi’s Emergency Excesses
  4. The River Refugees Of The Ganga
  5. 'The Manipur Conflict Is A Clash Of Multiple Nationalisms' | Samrat Choudhury Interview
Entertainment News
  1. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  2. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  3. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  4. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  5. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  2. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  3. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  4. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  5. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
World News
  1. Iceland: Cops Kill Rare Polar Bear Spotted After 8 Years; Country’s Policy Allows It To Do So | Explained
  2. UN Expert Says Prisoners Sent By Russia To Fight In Ukraine Are Committing Crimes When They Return
  3. Sri Lanka's First Marxist Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake Sworn In As 10th President
  4. Israel VS Hezbollah: Fears Of War Peak As Fresh Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Kill 180, Deadliest Attack So Far
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Ashleigh Gardner Injury Scare: Australia Women Ban 'Vortex' For Rest Of New Zealand Series
  2. WTA China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  3. UP: 'Caste' Question Resurfaces As Cops Kill Robbery Accused In Encounter In Sultanpur
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. IND Vs BAN: Chappell Brands Pant 'Ideal' For The Upcoming Tour Of Australia - Here's Why
  8. Modi US Visit: PM Meets Indian Community, Tech CEOS and Palestinian President | Day 2 Highlights