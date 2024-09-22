Man City Vs Arsenal: Erling Haaland Hits Century Of Goals As Pep Guardiola's Men Take Lead

Erling Haaland reached 100 goals for Manchester City on Sunday with an early opener in their huge Premier League clash with Arsenal. (More Football News)
The Norwegian raced onto Savinho's pass before prodding a nonchalant finish past David Raya to give City a ninth-minute lead, though the Gunners did respond through Riccardo Calafiori's stunner.
It was Haaland's 10th Premier League goal on just his fifth outing of 2024-25, and his 100th for City across all competitions in a mere 105 appearances – and exactly 100 starts.
Haaland took to life in the Premier League like a duck to water following his move from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, and his relentless goalscoring pace is almost unmatched among fellow modern-day striking greats.
He needed precisely the same amount of games to net 100 goals for City as five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo did upon joining Real Madrid from Manchester United (105).
The likes of Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich (136 games) and Lionel Messi at Barcelona (188) needed significantly more appearances to reach a ton for those clubs, while Sergio Aguero required 158 to bring up his own century for City.
Seventy-three of Haaland's City goals have now come in the Premier League, with only Aguero (184) and Raheem Sterling (91) netting more goals in the competition for City.
Sunday's strike also saw Haaland break a record he had previously matched back in his debut season with City in 2022-23.
Upon first joining Pep Guardiola's side, Haaland hit 10 goals in his first six Premier League games – the joint-fewest matches needed to reach doubled figures at the start of a campaign in the competition, alongside Mick Quin in 1992-93.
Hat-tricks against Ipswich Town and West Ham, as well as a brace against Brentford, have helped Haaland better that pace this term.
Haaland also set the record for most Premier League goals in a single season in 2022-23, with 36.
With 10 to his name before the end of September, Haaland will surely be eyeing a new record this campaign.