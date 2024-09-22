Football

Man City Vs Arsenal, Premier League: Suffer Rodri Blow As Midfielder Limps Out Of Arsenal Clash

Erling Haaland's 100th City goal put Pep Guardiola's team ahead at the Etihad Stadium in the weekend's headline Premier League encounter

Man City Vs Arsenal, Premier League
Rodri is helped from the field
info_icon

Manchester City were dealt a potentially huge blow as they lost Rodri to an apparent knee injury 20 minutes into Sunday's clash with Arsenal. (More Football News)

However, key midfielder Rodri - who was making his first league start of the season - was soon down on the turf after taking a tumble in the penalty area.

Rodri went down under pressure from Thomas Partey, though replays showed there was no blame to be attached to the Arsenal man.

City's medical staff treated Rodri's right knee before the Spain international - who this week hit out at the hectic fixture schedule - was taken off and replaced by Mateo Kovacic.

Just 36 seconds later, Arsenal drew level through Riccardo Calafiori's stunning effort.

Rodri had been in the thick of it from the off, as he went down in the opening seconds, clutching his neck and face after a collision with Kai Havertz.

The former Atletico Madrid man played 50 times for City in all competitions last season, missing just nine games.

However, such is his importance to Guardiola's team, their win percentage dropped from 76% to 55.6% without Rodri in the side, with their points per game dropping from 2.5 to 1.7.

