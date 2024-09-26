Erik Ten Hag Questions Manchester United Mentality In UEFA Europa League Opener

Erik ten Hag questioned Manchester United's mentality after starting their Europa League campaign with a 1-1 draw against FC Twente on Wednesday. (More Football News)
Christian Eriksen's stunning opener was cancelled out by Sam Lammers' 68-minute strike, with United's Danish midfielder losing possession cheaply in the build-up.
It means the Red Devils have now failed to win their opening major European match in each of the last four seasons, losing in 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 and now drawing on Wednesday.
Ten Hag's side have also struggled when scoring the first goal in Europe, winning just one of their last six matches in the Champions League and Europa League when opening the scoring.
It was a contest dominated by the hosts, with United recording 19 shots to their opponents' seven, but the Red Devils ultimately lacked the clinical edge in the final third.
Twente, albeit second best, took their chance in Wednesday's game when it came their way, and Ten Hag accepted the opposition went the extra yard.
“It was the game of their life, they fought for every yard, and we didn’t,” Ten Hag said, as quoted by The Athletic.
“Ninety-nine per cent is not enough, you have to give 100 per cent, you have to kill the game and finish it off.
"We are leading 1-0, but you have to go for the second goal, then you kill the game.
“We have to be more clinical in such situations. I don’t think tonight was the only problem. We have to keep going, being consistent. That is also a question of mentality.
“[The] mentality is very good from this team. I saw how in many games how high our work rate is, but today I have some criticism.
“But it is not only the team, I have to look in the mirror as well. I am part of it.”
Goalscorer Eriksen, who endured an indifferent game on his 100th European appearance, also had some stern words for his team-mates after the final whistle.
The Dane questioned United's desire in their underwhelming display, suggesting that Twente "wanted it more" at Old Trafford.
“Mostly disappointed as a team, I think obviously we wanted more but in the end it was far from good enough,“ Eriksen said.
“They looked like they wanted it more than us and that can’t be right.“
“Everyone is professional footballers, they know what to do and know what can’t happen and a game like today, obviously we don’t lose, but it feels like a loss.
"That’s something that, at home, against Twente can’t happen.“