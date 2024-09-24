Erik Ten Hag Calls For 'Trust' Over Marcus Rashford Involvement

Erik ten Hag has asked people to "trust" his decision to drop Marcus Rashford to the bench against Crystal Palace after criticism over the move. (More Football News)
The Englishman made a slow start to the Premier League campaign but got on the scoresheet against Southampton with his first goal since March in their FA Cup victory over Liverpool.
He followed that up with a brace against Barnsley in the EFL Cup last Tuesday, also registering an assist, with Ten Hag claiming Rashford was returning to his best form.
However, Rashford unexpectedly started on the bench in their 0-0 draw at Palace, with Amad Diallo favoured on the wing, though the 26-year-old came off the bench in the 61st minute for Joshua Zirkzee.
Some pundits questioned Ten Hag's choice, but the Dutchman shrugged off any ideas of a problem.
"I didn't understand the criticism. People are not entitled to bring speculation," Ten Hag said.
"If I give an explanation, they have to trust my words. If they don't, that's not right."
United are preparing for their Europa League clash against FC Twente, Ten Hag's boyhood club, at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
Like the Champions League, the competition has been expanded to 36 teams, resulting in two extra matches in the opening round.
Other Premier League clubs have already voiced concerns about the number of matches they face this campaign, and Ten Hag admitted the increased schedule could lead to problems.
"There are too many games. It's clear. Too many competitions," he added.
"For the top players, they are overloaded, and this is not good for football. It's maybe good for commercial but there is a limit.
"It's almost unavoidable that players get injured because of the overload from so many games."