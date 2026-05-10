EPL 2025-26 Points Table: Who Will Win Premier League Title – Check State Of Play After Man City Defeat Brentford

Manchester City's Omar Marmoush, center, celebrates with Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford in Manchester. AP Photo

Manchester City's Omar Marmoush, center, celebrates with Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford in Manchester. AP Photo