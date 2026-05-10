EPL 2025-26 Points Table: Who Will Win Premier League Title – Check State Of Play After Man City Defeat Brentford

Manchester City’s victory keeps them just two points behind Arsenal with three games left for each. Their goal difference is now nearly identical

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Outlook Sports Desk
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English Premier League 2025-26 points table after Manchester City vs Brentford Matchday 36
Manchester City's Omar Marmoush, center, celebrates with Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford in Manchester. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Manchester City secure a vital 3-0 victory over Brentford to move within two points of the summit

  • Arsenal maintain their slender lead at the top of the table but face a massive test away at West Ham today

  • The title race is now a two-horse sprint where the Gunners must remain flawless to hold off a clinical City side

The Premier League title race has tightened following Manchester City’s commanding 3-0 victory over Brentford at the Etihad Stadium. Second-half strikes from Jérémy Doku, Erling Haaland, and Omar Marmoush ensured Pep Guardiola’s side maximized their game in hand’s pressure, moving within two points of league leaders Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s European aspirations suffered a terminal blow after a frustrating 1-1 draw against Liverpool, leaving the Blues nine points adrift of the fifth place with only two games remaining.

Arsenal maintain their lead at the summit with 76 points. With a superior +41 goal difference, they hold the advantage, but the pressure is mounting as they prepare for another London derby, this time against West Ham, to keep their gap at the top.

Manchester City has closed the gap to just two points, sitting on second with 74 points after their win at the Etihad. Their +40 goal difference is now breathing down Arsenal's neck, and Pep Guardiola’s side looks poised to strike if the leaders stumble.

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With 65 points, Manchester United is the firm favorite to finish third. While the title is mathematically out of reach, their +15 goal difference and solid gap over fourth place have all but secured their return to the Champions League

A frustrating draw has left Liverpool on 59 points and fourth position with only two games left. Their +12 goal difference keeps them in the final UCL spot for now, but their fate is no longer entirely in their own hands.

Sitting just one point behind Liverpool with 58 points, Aston Villa has a game in hand that could be season-defining. Their +4 goal difference is modest, but a win in their extra fixture would catapult them into the top four.

The surprise package of the season, AFC Bournemouth occupy sixth with 55 points. Their +4 goal difference reflects a remarkably resilient campaign, keeping them on track for a historic European qualification.

Brighton, currently at seventh, remain firmly in the European hunt with 53 points and a healthy +10 goal difference. They will be looking to capitalize on any slips from those above them in the final fortnight.

Despite the loss to City, Brentford remain in the top half (8th) with 51 points. Their +3 goal difference keeps them ahead of the chasing pack, though their dreams of a top-six finish took a hit today.

Chelsea showed grit to hold Liverpool, moving to ninth position with 49 points. While a top-four finish is gone, their +6 goal difference suggests they are better than their rank, and they’ll aim to finish the season strongly in the top eight.

Rounding out the top ten, Everton sit on 48 points with a 0 goal difference. It has been a steady campaign of consolidation, and they remain clear of the mid-table scrap below them.

Fulham sit comfortably in the middle of the pack (11th) with 48 points from 36 matches. Despite a -6 goal difference, they have safely navigated away from any late-season drama, ensuring their top-flight status for another year

In an impressive return to the Premier League, Sunderland has amassed 48 points with a -9 goal difference and are at 12th. Their resilient draw against Manchester United today confirms a highly successful mid-table finish for the newly promoted side.

A season of transition sees Newcastle United on 13th with 45 points from 35 games. With a -2 goal difference and games in hand, they are safe from the drop but will be disappointed to have fallen out of the European conversation.

Following a vital 3-1 win over Burnley, Leeds has surged to 14th spot with 43 points from 35 matches. Their -5 goal difference and a six-game unbeaten run have likely secured their survival, placing them five points clear of the danger zone.

Crystal Palace are level with Leeds on 43 points but trail with a -6 goal difference after 36 matches. While mathematically not 100% safe, it would take a miraculous set of results for them to be pulled back into the bottom three.

Nottingham Forest sit on 16th place with 42 points with a -2 goal difference after 35 games. Their shock 3-1 win over Chelsea earlier this week has given them a massive psychological edge, leaving them four points above the final relegation spot.

Tottenham Hotspur find themselves in the unthinkable position of 17th with 38 points from 35 matches. A -9 goal difference and back-to-back wins have kept their heads above water, but they remain just one point clear of the drop.

West Ham currently occupy the final relegation spot with 37 points from 35 matches. Despite a -4 goal difference (the best in the bottom four), they face league leaders Arsenal tomorrow in a "must-win" scenario to climb out of the bottom three.

Relegation was confirmed for Burnley in late April. They currently sit on 28 points from 36 games with a -24 goal difference, with the remaining fixtures serving only as preparation for their return to the Championship.

Rooted to the bottom of the table, Wolves' fate was sealed several weeks ago. They have struggled to find form all season, sitting on 25 points with a league-low -28 goal difference after 36 matches.

Premier League 2025-26: Updated Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinDrawLossGoal DifferencePoints
1Arsenal3523754176
2Manchester City3522854074
3Manchester United36181171565
4Liverpool36178111259
5Aston Villa3517711458
6AFC Bournemouth3613167455
7Brighton & Hove Albion361411111053
8Brentford3614913351
9Chelsea36131013649
10Everton3513913048
11Fulham3614616-648
12Sunderland36121212-948
13Newcastle United3513616-245
14Leeds United35101312-543
15Crystal Palace34111013-643
16Nottingham Forest3511915-242
17Tottenham Hotspur3591016-937

Following Manchester City’s dominant 3-0 victory over Brentford yesterday, the Premier League title race has tightened significantly, leaving Arsenal with a slender two-point lead at the top of the table.

With City now sitting on 74 points to Arsenal's 76, the Gunners face a high-stakes encounter against West Ham later today where anything less than a win would effectively hand the momentum back to Pep Guardiola’s side.

While Arsenal still technically control their own destiny—knowing that winning their remaining three matches against West Ham, Burnley, and Crystal Palace will secure the trophy—the margin for error has vanished.

Arsenal must target 9 points from their final three games to reach a total of 85. If they do this, City’s maximum possible reach of 83 points becomes irrelevant.

The gap in goal difference has also narrowed to just one (+41 vs +40). If Arsenal draw today and City win their next game, the title could swing on tiebreakers.

In the race for the Champions League, Manchester United has all but secured third place, while Liverpool and Aston Villa are locked in a battle for the final guaranteed spot. Villa, with a game in hand over the Reds, could leapfrog them into fourth with a win in their next fixture.

Further down, Chelsea’s spirited draw at Anfield keeps them in the hunt for a top-eight finish, though they remain two points behind a wounded Brentford side.

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