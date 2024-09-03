Football

Premier League: Bruno Fernandes 'Perfectly Aware' Manchester United Not Title Contenders

Manchester United entered the first international break of the season 14th in the English Premier League table with just three points, suffering back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool

Bruno-Fernandes-footballer
Bruno Fernandes looks dejected during Sunday's loss to Liverpool
info_icon

Bruno Fernandes is "perfectly aware" Manchester United are not ready for a Premier League title challenge but has defended his under-fire team-mate Casemiro after Sunday's loss to Liverpool. (More Football News)

A Luis Diaz brace and a Mohamed Salah strike condemned United to another embarrassing defeat at the hands of their old rivals, as Ten Hag became the first Red Devils manager to lose three home Premier League games by three or more goals within the space of a year.

United were also beaten 3-0 by Manchester City last October and fell to the same scoreline versus Bournemouth two months later.

Ten Hag is also the only United boss to ever start multiple Premier League seasons with two defeats from his first three games, with the Red Devils doing so three times in the last five campaigns overall (also 2020-21 and 2022-23).

Fernandes is under no illusions regarding the chasm that separates United from their rivals at present, telling DAZN in Portugal: "Yes, I am perfectly aware that this Manchester United is not ready to win the Premier League.

"We are fighting with the concrete and real objective of trying to finish in the top four, in the places that give access to the Champions League. 

"But there is still a lot to improve for the greater objective, and for my dream, which is to one day win this championship."

Casemiro was criticised after Sunday's match, having been replaced by 20-year-old Toby Collyer at half-time after making mistakes in the build-up to both of Diaz's goals.

Fernandes, however, has leapt to the defence of his midfield partner, saying: "Casemiro is more experienced than me, he played for the two best clubs in the world in terms of media coverage. He has a lot of quality. 

The Brazilian lost possession 14 times in just 45 minutes on the field. Noussair Mazraoui (17) and Diogo Dalot (16) were the only United players to do so more often, with both playing the full 90.

info_icon

"Mistakes are going to happen to everyone. We just have to be more cautious when they are about to happen and compensate and correct them in time.

"We have to be more alert when we lose the ball, feel and smell the danger and be more objective. 

"Whenever we have opportunities, we have to score more goals. We have attacking quality, but few goals."

