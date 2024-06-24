Harry Kane says England's drab draw with Denmark will be a distant memory if the Three Lions go on to succeed at Euro 2024, with no "straight line" to success. (More Football News)
Gareth Southgate's side disappointed for large parts in Thursday's 1-1 draw with Denmark but are still in control of Group C heading into the final matchday.
England face Slovenia on Tuesday, when Denmark also meet Serbia, with Southgate's men boasting a two-point advantage and pole position in their hands.
Yet there has been added scrutiny after an underwhelming showing in their last outing, with Kane facing criticism for his part in an uninspired England performance.
The England captain insists all will be forgotten if the Three Lions can respond and go deep into the tournament in Germany.
"I think that's part of having the experience and using that to your advantage," Kane said at Sunday's pre-match press conference.
"It would be silly just to forget all those past experiences and past tournaments because they can be really helpful and really useful. That's what I try and do.
"I think a lot of the players who have been here for a long time do the same and you have the responsibility to try and share that with the other players. Major tournaments are tough, like I touched on, there's always going to be ups and downs.
"It's never just a straight line to the top, or not in our experience. We know how much it took to get close in the last Euros [in 2021].
"The bottom line is where you finish in the tournament. No one is going to remember the 1-1 draw against Denmark if we go all the way and win it. That's just the reality.
"It's just understanding that you don't get too carried away if you're winning games and don't get too down if you're playing as we've played so far in the tournament.
"It's just about pushing on and finding a way to make sure we get to the knockout stage. And then once we're there, knockout football is ours to take."
Southgate's future has also come under speculation, with the England manager's current contract ending in December and Manchester United reportedly showing interest before sticking with Erik ten Hag.
Many have pointed their frustrations at Southgate's tactics with England failing to get the best out of a host of starts, including Premier League champion Phil Foden and Champions League winner Jude Bellingham.
Yet Kane placed his full backing in Southgate, urging critics to look at where the manager has taken them from.
"I can't speak highly enough of Gareth and what he's done for the team, for this nation in terms of where we were and where we are now as a national team is completely different," he added.
"I think he's brilliant on the details, making sure that there's no stone unturned and that we know everyone knows what they're going to be doing going into games.
"Just as a person and giving us the freedom to be ourselves and whether that's on the pitch or off the pitch, just to feel comfortable doing that.
"I think being England manager is a really difficult job. That's the bottom line. He knows that and we all know that.
"There's always going to be people who maybe criticise him or doubt him, but I think his record speaks for itself. He's been extremely successful with us.
"Like all of us, I know he wants to, and we want to take that next step and win it.
"We're all really determined to do that so he will do what's best for the nation, he will make the decision what's best for the team and all I'd say is to just get behind him."