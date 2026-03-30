England Vs Japan LIVE Streaming, International Friendly 2026: Preview, H2H, Where To Watch ENG Vs JPN Match

Summary of this article
ENG battle JPN in an international friendly at Wembley
The Three Lions will miss host of stars including Rice and Saka
The Blue Samurai beat Scotland 1-0 in their previous international friendly
The England football team will lock horns against Japan in an international friendly at the Wembley Stadium with the hosts missing key players such as Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka amongst others.
Thomas Tuchel's men came under scrutiny for their 1-1 drab draw in their previous game. The Three Lions were woeful as they did little to trouble the opposition goalkeeper.
With many key players missing, the new names will be keen to impress Tuchel and make themselves in the reckoning for the FIFA World Cup 2026 squad.
As for Japan, they beat Scotland 1-0 and will be looking to get one over England in Wembley. The Blue Samurai have some of the top international talent with Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma amongst the names.
England Vs Japan: Team News
England will be missing a host international stars with the likes of Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, Adam Wharton, John Stones, Aaron Ramsdale, Fikayo Tomori and Dominic Calvert-Lewin returning back to their respective clubs. As for Japan, they have a whole squad at their disposal.
England Vs Japan: H2H Record
Total matches: 3
England won: 2
Japan won: 0
Draws: 1
England Vs Japan: Live Streaming Info
When and where is the England Vs Japan international friendly being played?
England take on Japan in an international friendly on Tuesday, Mar 31, 2026. In India, the kick-off will take place at 12:30 AM IST on April 01. The game will be hosted at the Wembley Stadium.
Where to watch the England vs Japan international friendly live in India?
The England vs Japan international friendly will live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website in India. As for TV broadcast, catch the action on the Sony Sports Network.