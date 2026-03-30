England Vs Japan LIVE Streaming, International Friendly 2026: Preview, H2H, Where To Watch ENG Vs JPN Match

England Vs Japan, International Friendly: Get to know all about the ENG Vs JPN international friendly match, including preview, head-to-head record, live streaming details, and more

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Fifa International Friendly Match 2026: England vs Uruguay
England's Ben White, left, scores his side's opening goal during the international friendly soccer match between England and Uruguay in London. Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • ENG battle JPN in an international friendly at Wembley

  • The Three Lions will miss host of stars including Rice and Saka

  • The Blue Samurai beat Scotland 1-0 in their previous international friendly

The England football team will lock horns against Japan in an international friendly at the Wembley Stadium with the hosts missing key players such as Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka amongst others.

Thomas Tuchel's men came under scrutiny for their 1-1 drab draw in their previous game. The Three Lions were woeful as they did little to trouble the opposition goalkeeper.

With many key players missing, the new names will be keen to impress Tuchel and make themselves in the reckoning for the FIFA World Cup 2026 squad.

As for Japan, they beat Scotland 1-0 and will be looking to get one over England in Wembley. The Blue Samurai have some of the top international talent with Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma amongst the names.

England Vs Japan: Team News

England will be missing a host international stars with the likes of Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, Adam Wharton, John Stones, Aaron Ramsdale, Fikayo Tomori and Dominic Calvert-Lewin returning back to their respective clubs. As for Japan, they have a whole squad at their disposal.

England Vs Japan: H2H Record

  • Total matches: 3

  • England won: 2

  • Japan won: 0

  • Draws: 1

England Vs Japan: Live Streaming Info

Related Content
Japan's Junya Ito, centre, celebrates with Japan's Keito Nakamura, left, and Japan's Ritsu Doan after scoring his side's opening goal during the international friendly soccer match between Scotland and Japan in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, March 28, 2026. - (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
Scotland Vs Japan Highlights, International Friendly 2026: Junya Ito Hands Samurai Blue Late Win Over Tartan Army
England's Dominic Solanke stands on the pitch during the international friendly soccer match. - AP/Alastair Grant
England Vs Uruguay Highlights, International Friendly 2026: Late Valverde Goal Denies ENG Victory At Wembley
Japan's Remina Chiba, centre, celebrates after scoring her team's fourth goal during the Women's Asian Cup semi-final between Japan and South Korea in Sydney. - Photo: AP
South Korea 1-4 Japan Highlights, AFC Women’s Asian Cup: World-Class Nadeshiko Down Taeguk Ladies, Enter Final
Indian footballers competing with the Japan footballers for the ball during India vs Japan AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 match. - afcasiancup/X
India 0-11 Japan Highlights, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: Ueki, Miyazawa's Hat-Tricks Power Nadeshiko To Massive Win
Related Content
Q

When and where is the England Vs Japan international friendly being played?

A

England take on Japan in an international friendly on Tuesday, Mar 31, 2026. In India, the kick-off will take place at 12:30 AM IST on April 01. The game will be hosted at the Wembley Stadium.

Q

Where to watch the England vs Japan international friendly live in India?

A

The England vs Japan international friendly will live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website in India. As for TV broadcast, catch the action on the Sony Sports Network.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RR Vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Brijesh Sharma Scalps Maiden Wicket, Traps Kartik Sharma LBW | CSK - 74/7 (11)

  2. Guwahati 'No-Brainer' Explained - What Captains Said At IPL 2026, RR Vs CSK Toss

  3. PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi And Sikandar Raza Break Silence On Ball-Tampering Allegations

  4. IPL 2026: Cricket Australia Breaks Silence After Rahane’s Remark On Green’s Bowling Absence During MI Vs KKR Clash

  5. PSL 2026: Afridi, Raza Accused Of Security Breach For Escorting Visitors Into Hotel Room – Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  2. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  3. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  4. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  5. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 28, 2026

  2. Day In Pics: March 29, 2026

  3. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  4. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  5. Mango, Cashew Farmers In Konkan Block Mumbai–Goa Highway Over Crop Losses, Demand Compensation

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Outlook's Latest Issue: The Warlord With 'A Passion' For Peace

  2. US-Israel-Iran War: War Enters Second Month As Israel hits Iran naval research site

  3. Modi Says Govt Working to Shield India From West Asia War Impact

  4. US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Iran Confirms Death Of Revolutionary Guards Commander Tangsiri

  5. India Opposes China-Led IFD Pact’s Entry into WTO Framework

Latest Stories

  1. Indian Worker Killed In Iranian Attack On Kuwait Power And Desalination Plant

  2. West Asia War ‘Challenging’, PM Modi Warns Against Politicising Crisis

  3. Bengali Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Dies Due To Accidental Drowning, Wife Shares Statement

  4. RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today And Players To Watch

  5. US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Iran Confirms Death Of Revolutionary Guards Commander Tangsiri

  6. Dubai World Cup 2026: Glamour Quotient At High During Horse Race

  7. James Tolkan Dies At 94: Back To The Future And Top Gun Star Passes Away

  8. PM Modi Lacks Courage to Oppose Israel's Actions In West Bank: Jairam Ramesh