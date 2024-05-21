England Euro 2024 Squad: No Marcus Rashford In Provisional List - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Marcus Rashford was not included in England's 33-men provisional squad for the UEFA European Championships 2024 announced on Tuesday. (More Football News)
Apart from Rashford, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson also failed to make the cut in the preliminary squad announced by coach Gareth Southgate.
Rashford who has been part of the squads of the Three Lions for the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups and the last Euros seems to have paid the price for his poor form. The Manchester United player has found the back of the net just eight times this season.
Former Liverpool skipper Henderson's controversial move to Saudi Arabia before shifting to Ajax has not helped him and he has also been left out.
Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire have been named in the squad despite injury concerns.
Phil Foden, the Player of the tournament of the Premier League also features in the squad.
This 33-men strong squad has to be trimmed down to 26 by June 7 midnight which is the deadline for submission of final squads for the tournament.
UEFA Euro 2024 scheduled to take place in Germany begins June 14 with the final clash taking place a month later on July 14.
England Provisional Squad For Euro 2024
Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), James Trafford (Burnley).
Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).
Forwards: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).