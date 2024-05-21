Real Madrid And Germany Midfielder Toni Kroos To Retire After Euro 2024

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos will retire from football after representing Germany at Euro 2024. (More Football News)
The 34-year-old was thought likely to sign a new contract with Los Blancos, but he announced on Tuesday that he will hang up his boots after representing his country on home soil at the Euros.
Kroos has enjoyed a distinguished 10-year spell with Madrid, who he joined from Bayern Munich in 2014, winning La Liga and the Champions League four times apiece with the Spanish giants.
He played a crucial role as Carlo Ancelotti's men regained their domestic title in 2023-24, but next week's Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund will be the final game of his club career before his Euros swansong.
He initially quit international football after the delayed Euro 2020 three years ago, only to agree to return to the fold under Julian Nagelsmann earlier this year.
In an open letter to Madrid's fans, Kroos wrote: "As I have always said, Real Madrid is and will be my last club.
"After 10 years, at the end of the season this chapter comes to an end. I will never forget this successful time! I would like to thank everyone that welcomed me with an open heart and trusted me.
"But especially I would like to thank you, dear Madridistas, for your affection and your love from the first day until the last one.
"At the same time this decision means that my career as an active footballer will end this summer after the Euro championship."
Kroos also issued a rallying cry as Madrid target a record-extending 15th European crown, adding: "I am happy and proud that in my mind I found the right timing for my decision and that I could choose it myself.
"My ambition was always to finish my career at the peak of my performance levels. From now on there is only one leading thought, la 15! Hala Madrid!"