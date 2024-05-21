Football

Real Madrid And Germany Midfielder Toni Kroos To Retire After Euro 2024

Kroos initially quit international football after the delayed Euro 2020 three years ago, only to agree to return to the fold under Julian Nagelsmann earlier this year

Toni Kroos playing for Real Madrid this month.
info_icon

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos will retire from football after representing Germany at Euro 2024. (More Football News)

The 34-year-old was thought likely to sign a new contract with Los Blancos, but he announced on Tuesday that he will hang up his boots after representing his country on home soil at the Euros. 

Kroos has enjoyed a distinguished 10-year spell with Madrid, who he joined from Bayern Munich in 2014, winning La Liga and the Champions League four times apiece with the Spanish giants.

He played a crucial role as Carlo Ancelotti's men regained their domestic title in 2023-24, but next week's Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund will be the final game of his club career before his Euros swansong. 

He initially quit international football after the delayed Euro 2020 three years ago, only to agree to return to the fold under Julian Nagelsmann earlier this year.

In an open letter to Madrid's fans, Kroos wrote: "As I have always said, Real Madrid is and will be my last club.

"After 10 years, at the end of the season this chapter comes to an end. I will never forget this successful time! I would like to thank everyone that welcomed me with an open heart and trusted me. 

"But especially I would like to thank you, dear Madridistas, for your affection and your love from the first day until the last one. 

"At the same time this decision means that my career as an active footballer will end this summer after the Euro championship."

Kroos also issued a rallying cry as Madrid target a record-extending 15th European crown, adding: "I am happy and proud that in my mind I found the right timing for my decision and that I could choose it myself. 

"My ambition was always to finish my career at the peak of my performance levels. From now on there is only one leading thought, la 15! Hala Madrid!"

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ex-Wrestling Chief Brij Bhushan Says ‘Have Proof Of My Innocence’
  2. Trained Pilot, Married Italian, Left Low-Key Life For Politics: A Look At Rajiv Gandhi's Life
  3. IMD Issues Red Alert For Pathanamthitta And Idukki Districts In Kerala
  4. Debt-Ridden Farmer Dies By Suicide In Karnataka
  5. Indian Inequities Beyond Elections
Entertainment News
  1. Mammootty On How The Malayalam Film Industry Is Delivering Hits: Our Audiences Support And Watch Good Cinema
  2. From Grand Sets To Characters, Here’s How 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' and 'Bridgerton' Are Revolutionizing Period Dramas
  3. ‘The Substance’ Cannes Film Festival Premiere Red Carpet: Demi Moore, Dennis Quaid Lead Celeb Roll Call
  4. Sanjay Dutt Exits 'Welcome To The Jungle' Due To Health Reasons? Here's What We Know
  5. Anil Kapoor Exits 'Housefull 5' Due To Disagreement Over Fees? Here's What We Know
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  2. Wrestling Federation Of India Shatters Hopes, Skips Indian Trials, Sends Quota Winners To Olympics
  3. Malaysia Masters Wrap: Treesa-Gayatri Advance To 2nd Rd, IND Singles Players Falter In Qualification
  4. England Vs Pakistan Women's 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  5. Delhi Court Charges Former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh With Sexual Harassment
World News
  1. UK's Infected Blood Scandal: How Years Of Cover Ups Killed 3,000 And Caused NHS' 'Deadliest Disaster Ever'
  2. Ed Dwight Becomes America's First Black Astronaut Candidate To Fly Into Space
  3. PoK Woman Repatriated In J-K's Poonch
  4. 1 Dead, 30 Injured After Severe Turbulence On Singapore Airlines Flight
  5. Ocean Water Speeds Up Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier' Melting, Study Warns Of Rise In Sea Levels
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's Azamgarh Rally Creates Ruckus; 'I Will Visit Sandeshkhali': Bengal CM