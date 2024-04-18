Football

England At UEFA Euro 2024: ‘Absolute Genius’ Palmer Could Help England Win – Joe Cole

Cole Palmer, 21, is a contender to win the Golden Boot ahead of former Manchester City team-mate Erling Haaland and looks set to be on the plane as Gareth Southgate’s England try to earn Euros glory this summer

Cole Palmer has lit up the Premier League following his move to Chelsea from Manchester City. Photo: John Walton/PA
Cole Palmer is an “absolute genius” who could help England win Euro 2024, according to former international Joe Cole. (More Football News)

Palmer has lit up the Premier League following his move to Chelsea from Manchester City, scoring 20 goals and notching nine assists in a brilliant breakout season.

The 21-year-old is a contender to win the Golden Boot ahead of former City team-mate Erling Haaland and looks set to be on the plane as Gareth Southgate’s men try to earn Euros glory this summer.

Palmer, who has won two caps, was not involved in last month’s friendlies against Brazil and Belgium due to injury, but Cole believes he can be the difference-maker in Germany.

“He has been sensational and there is an argument he could be Player of the Year – that’s how good he has been,” Cole told the PA news agency.

“You have to bring a player of that quality.

“The technicians are what are going to win us the tournament. They all have to go and they all have to have time on the pitch.

“Palmer is a top player. I have watched him play and he is a top, top player.

“Cole Palmer is an absolute genius.”

Cole is also impressed by Palmer’s mentality, highlighted by his refusal to hand a penalty over to squabbling team-mates Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke, despite already scoring a hat-trick in the 6-0 win over Everton.

Palmer kept his cool and scored a fourth to take his tally to 20 for the season.

Cole added: “It’s fantastic he has got that mindset – he is not a wallflower.

“He is a proper player, he will go anywhere on the pitch and take the ball, he backs himself.

“Sometimes people can look at that with disdain, saying it’s arrogance. It’s not arrogance. We need it and we need more players like that.”

Palmer is a special inclusion in Topps’ UEFA EURO 2024 sticker collection, where he is featured in the ‘Artist of the Game’ category.

Cole said of collecting stickers: “It is a rite of passage. Everyone who loves football gets to that stage where you are collecting.

“It’s such a great thing to do, the trading, the anticipation of who you are going to get, who you need.

“It is just a great social thing for kids to do. It becomes nostalgic, it’s something that our parents did and our kids do, it’s part of our culture.”

