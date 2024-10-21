Football

Empoli 0-1 Napoli, Serie A: Conte Delighted By Response To Disappointing First Half

A second-half penalty from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia earned Napoli a 1-0 win, but they could easily have been trailing at the break due to a sluggish start

Antonio Conte
Napoli head coach Antonio Conte
info_icon

Napoli took all three points in a 1-0 win over Empoli on Sunday, and Antonio Conte was happy to get the victory after a disappointing first 45 minutes. (More Football News)

A second-half penalty from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia earned them a 1-0 win, but they could easily have been trailing at the break due to a sluggish start.

They were outplayed in the first half by Empoli, who had 10 shots, four of which were on target, and accumulated 0.66 expected goals (xG), compared to the visitors, who only managed three efforts without testing Devis Vasquez.

Napoli finished the match with just one shot on target, the goal, and Conte recalled their dismal title defence last season along with their 3-0 opening-day defeat to Verona to highlight how their approach has changed when they struggle to break down stubborn opponents.

"In the first half we were spectators, I didn't see what we had prepared, and I saw a lot of nervousness," Conte told reporters.

"Certainly, what satisfies me is to have seen a reaction in the second half. The first was very negative.

"This is a difficult place to come. I don't know if it was due to the fact of defending the top spot, but it makes me smile if I think about last year or how we started this season."

The penalty is the first goal that Empoli have conceded at home this season, as the hosts suffered their second consecutive defeat.

Conte sent on Giovanni Simeone for Romelu Lukaku and replaced Leonardo Spinazzola with Mathias Olivera just before the hour mark to try and inject something different into the game.

Seconds later, they were awarded the decisive penalty, and Conte was pleased that the changes paid off.

"When you work during the week you prepare the game in all phases, we had prepared it defensively with 4-5-1," Conte added.

"I changed something from a tactical point of view, from a possession point of view. I think it bore fruit because we saw another game."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan A Vs Bangladesh A Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Afghan Abdalyans Beat Bangla Tigers By 4 Wickets | AFG-165/6 In 19 Overs; BAN-164/4
  2. New Zealand Vs South Africa Final Highlights, Women's T20 World Cup: White Ferns Win Maiden Title With 32-Run Victory Over Proteas
  3. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group B Day 3: Rajasthan Beat Himachal Pradesh By Eight Wickets
  4. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group A Day 3: Mumbai On Verge Of Outright Win Against Maharashtra
  5. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group D Day 3: Delhi Struggling Despite Yash Dhull's Unbeaten Ton Against TN
Football News
  1. Wolves 1-2 Manchester City, EPL: Gary O'Neil Rues Cityzens' Late Winner
  2. Wolves 1-2 Manchester City, EPL: Guardiola Hails 'Patient' Cityzens After Dramatic Win
  3. Empoli 0-1 Napoli, Serie A: Conte Delighted By Response To Disappointing First Half
  4. West Ham 0-2 Arsenal, Women's Super League: Gunners Win First WSL Game Since Eidevall Exit
  5. PSG 4-2 Strasbourg, Ligue 1: Luis Enrique Lauds Teenage Sensation Senny Mayulu
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Stages Comeback To Defeat Carlos Alcaraz, Claims Inaugural Six Kings Slam Title
  2. 6 Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal Thanks Novak Djokovic For Pushing Him After Final Meeting
  3. 6 Kings Slam: Novak Djokovic Edges Out Rafael Nadal In Last Clash Between The Tennis Greats
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  5. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany: Varun Kumar Returns To Indian Squad; Hardik Singh Misses Out - Check Who's In
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Stun Great Britain With 6-4 Victory
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  4. Australia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NZ Juniors
  5. India Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GBR Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. P.C. Sharma (1942-2024): A CBI Director To Remember
  2. Six Including Non-Locals And Doctor Killed In Militant Attack In The Valley
  3. J&K: Five Migrant Workers, One Doctor Killed In A Militant Attack In Ganderbal
  4. Mumbai Police Arrests 10th Suspect In Baba Siddique Murder Case; Zeeshan Siddique Dares Killers
  5. Day In Pics: October 20, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Middle East: Leaked Classified Documents Show Israel's Plan For Iran; Attacks Intensify On Gaza, Beirut
  2. Former Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto Sworn In As Indonesia's Eighth President
  3. Did North Korea Send Troops To Russia? | US, UK, France Express Concern
  4. Drone Attacks, Prisoner Swap And Alleged North Korean Involvement | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War
  5. Elon Musk Pays $100 To Pennsylvania Voters For Signing Pro-Trump Petition
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Hosts Need To Defend 107 Before Bad Light Stops Play; IND - 46, 462; NZ - 402, 0/0
  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Sarfaraz, Pant Deliver Goods Before India Collapse To Set Kiwis 107-Run Target
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
  6. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  7. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails