Empoli 0-1 Napoli, Serie A: Conte Delighted By Response To Disappointing First Half

Napoli took all three points in a 1-0 win over Empoli on Sunday, and Antonio Conte was happy to get the victory after a disappointing first 45 minutes. (More Football News)
A second-half penalty from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia earned them a 1-0 win, but they could easily have been trailing at the break due to a sluggish start.
They were outplayed in the first half by Empoli, who had 10 shots, four of which were on target, and accumulated 0.66 expected goals (xG), compared to the visitors, who only managed three efforts without testing Devis Vasquez.
Napoli finished the match with just one shot on target, the goal, and Conte recalled their dismal title defence last season along with their 3-0 opening-day defeat to Verona to highlight how their approach has changed when they struggle to break down stubborn opponents.
"In the first half we were spectators, I didn't see what we had prepared, and I saw a lot of nervousness," Conte told reporters.
"Certainly, what satisfies me is to have seen a reaction in the second half. The first was very negative.
"This is a difficult place to come. I don't know if it was due to the fact of defending the top spot, but it makes me smile if I think about last year or how we started this season."
The penalty is the first goal that Empoli have conceded at home this season, as the hosts suffered their second consecutive defeat.
Conte sent on Giovanni Simeone for Romelu Lukaku and replaced Leonardo Spinazzola with Mathias Olivera just before the hour mark to try and inject something different into the game.
Seconds later, they were awarded the decisive penalty, and Conte was pleased that the changes paid off.
"When you work during the week you prepare the game in all phases, we had prepared it defensively with 4-5-1," Conte added.
"I changed something from a tactical point of view, from a possession point of view. I think it bore fruit because we saw another game."