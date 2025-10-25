Napoli Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: Italian Giants Go Head-To-Head On Matchday 8

Napoli Vs Inter Milan LIVE Score: Welcome!
A warm welcome to all the fans tuning in to the start of our live blog for Napoli’s clash with Inter Milan at Diego Armando Maradona. This venue, inaugurated in 1959, has a capacity for 55,000 spectators.
Get magazine delivered to your doorstepBuy on Amazon
Get latest issue delivered instantlyBuy on Blinkit
Only in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Lucknow & Kolkata
A warm welcome to all the fans tuning in to the start of our live blog for Napoli’s clash with Inter Milan at Diego Armando Maradona. This venue, inaugurated in 1959, has a capacity for 55,000 spectators.