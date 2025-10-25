Napoli Vs Inter Milan Live Score, Serie A 2025-26: Italian Giants Go Head-To-Head On Matchday 8

Italy Soccer Serie A: Inter Milan vs Napoli Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Catch the live updates of the Serie A 2025-26 matchday 8 fixture between Napoli and Inter Milan at Diego Armando Maradona, Saturday on October 25, 2025. Both teams enter the match with 15 points, making this encounter crucial in the early title race. Napoli, under Antonio Conte, have shown dominance at home but are coming off a heavy 6–2 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, raising concerns about their defensive solidity. Inter Milan, managed by Cristian Chivu, have been in strong form, securing a 1–0 victory over AS Roma in their previous Serie A outing. With both sides boasting formidable squads, this match promises to be a tactical battle with significant implications for the Scudetto race.

