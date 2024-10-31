Davide Frattesi scored twice and Lautaro Martinez added a third as Inter eased to a 3-0 win at 10-man Empoli on Wednesday. (More Football News)
Inter's victory at Stadio Carlo Castellani sees them close the gap on Serie A leaders Napoli to four points.
Empoli faced an uphill battle when Saba Goglichidze was shown a red card for a studs-up high challenge on Marcus Thuram after half an hour, and Inter made the extra man count in the second half.
Frattesi found the net five minutes after the break and doubled Inter's lead in the 67th minute, before Martinez rounded off the win 11 minutes from time, stretching Empoli's winless run to five games.
Inter, now unbeaten in five league games, remain second in the standings with 21 points, behind Napoli on 25 after their 2-0 win at AC Milan on Tuesday. Empoli remain 11th on 11 points.
Data Debrief: Inter register another Empoli shutout
Inter have now kept a clean sheet in their past 10 away games against Empoli in Serie A, extending the record for one club against another in the competition's history.
Frattesi was the star performer for the visitors with his double, making him the highest-scoring Italian midfielder across Europe's top five leagues for club and country this season with six goals to his name.
Inter did well to keep out Empoli, who have failed to score in 10 of their past 15 home games in Serie A - the worst return of any side in the league.