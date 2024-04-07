Football

EFL Championship: Russell Martin Calls For Momentum As Southampton's Play-Off Hopes Dented

Having fought for a top-two finish in the Championship for much of the season, Saints’ profligacy in front of goal proved costly in the last-gasp Good Friday draw with Middlesbrough and even later loss to Ipswich on Easter Monday

Advertisement

(Richard%20Sellers%2FPA)
Russell Martin’s side are likely play-off bound. Photo: (Richard Sellers/PA)
info_icon

Russell Martin acknowledged automatic promotion is now likely beyond Southampton after his side’s toothless display at Blackburn saw them stumble to a scoreless draw. (More Football News)

Having fought for a top-two finish in the Championship for much of the season, Saints’ profligacy in front of goal proved costly in the last-gasp Good Friday draw with Middlesbrough and even later loss to Ipswich on Easter Monday.

Those frustrating results were compounded by a lack of attacking spark on Saturday at Ewood Park, where fourth-placed Southampton created little against well-drilled Blackburn in a forgettable 0-0 draw.

“I was positive about the way we defended, about the clean sheet,” Saints manager Martin said.

Advertisement

“We’ve looked so dangerous and creative going forward recently but conceded too many goals, so we did a lot of work on that side of game.

Plymouth Argyle's Ben Waine (centre) attempts a shot on goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Friday April 5, 2024. - File
EFL Championship: Rotherham Relegated As Plymouth Improve Their Own Survival Chances

BY Stats Perform

“(I’m) pleased with that side of the game, pleased with the aggression in the team on that side of the game because it was a tough game and big credit to Blackburn.

“They’re fighting with everything they have but I’m really disappointed with the side we have been so good at recently, the creativity, the attacking flow. It wasn’t there today at all.”

Advertisement

Southampton’s inability to win in Lancashire further dented their hopes of automatic promotion, leaving them 12 points behind second-placed Ipswich with seven league games to go.

That run includes trips to Leicester and Leeds, with Martin looking for Saints to build momentum and peak again for the play-offs as they seek an immediate Premier League return.

“The guys still have a brilliant chance to get as many points as possible, so we can all look at each other at the end of the season and go ‘well, we did our bit, it just wasn’t to be this season’,” he said.

Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to bring games over the line - Adam Davy/PA
Premier League: Erik Ten Hag Wants Manchester United To Improve Their Big-Game Mentality

BY Stats Perform

“We don’t deserve, none of them deserve, for the season just to finish flatly ahead of what is looking likely to be the play-offs.

“I think it’s really important we build some momentum and we go into it feeling good about ourselves, with a spring in our step and energy, and then the rest will take care of itself I’m sure.”

Saturday’s point was important for Blackburn, who dug deep having started the week with a fantastic 5-1 win at Sunderland.

The result edges John Eustace’s outfit closer to Championship survival, with Callum Brittain producing a key block to deny Kyle Walker-Peters with 10 minutes remaining.

Advertisement

“I thought it was an excellent game, really exciting game, good Championship game,” the Rovers boss said. “Two good teams going at it.

“I was really proud of the boys’ efforts. I thought we were outstanding with and without the ball, just disappointed that we couldn’t be a little bit more clinical in the final third.

“I think that’s the first time Southampton haven’t scored for 30 odd games, so that’s something very pleasing. It’s all the work that the boys are putting in on the training field.

“We were disappointed not to get a clean sheet on Monday but the boys have thrown their bodies on the line.

Advertisement

“Today, you could see that, you could see the commitment of the whole squad, the togetherness of the whole squad, which is vital at this stage of the season.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained