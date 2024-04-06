EFL Championship: Rotherham Relegated As Plymouth Improve Their Own Survival Chances

Plymouth Argyle's Ben Waine (centre) attempts a shot on goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Friday April 5, 2024. Photo: File

Plymouth Argyle's Ben Waine (centre) attempts a shot on goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham. Picture date: Friday April 5, 2024. Photo: File