Crystal Palace Transfer News: Oliver Glasner Delivers Verdict On Futures Of Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi

Palace drew 0-0 at Chelsea at Stamford Bridge
Eze and Guehi both linked away from Palace
Glasner won FA Cup and Community Shield
Oliver Glasner says Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi are "100% with Crystal Palace" after they helped earn a 0-0 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League.
Eze has been linked with a move to either Tottenham or Arsenal in this transfer window, while Guehi is drawing interest from champions Liverpool.
The Eagles are now winless in their last 16 matches against Chelsea in the top-flight, but came close to earning three points, though their first-half goal was disallowed.
Eze's driven free-kick in the 13th minute flew past Robert Sanchez, only for the goal to be overturned as the referee deemed Marc Guehi was less than one metre away from the Chelsea wall.
Neither side was able to find a late winner, though Eze had another chance, which he fired straight at Sanchez shortly before he was taken off the pitch.
Palace will start the first European campaign in their history on Thursday with a Conference League play-off against Fredrikstad, and Glasner is confident he will have both Eze and Guehi available to him.
"The 15, 16 players who had the most minutes last year are still here," he told Sky Sports.
"There are a lot of rumours about Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi, but they were 100% with this group in Crystal Palace, and they have proved that in a big way.
"Eb should have scored a goal; he had one, and it was disallowed. He will come [on Monday] to the Crystal Palace training ground, Tuesday off, we take Wednesday, and I expect him to be back playing for us against Fredrikstad."
Some managers have opted to leave out the players who have questions hanging over their future, but Glasner opted for a different approach, backing both from the start.
Eze had more shots (six), shots on target (two) than anyone else on the pitch and put in more crosses (four) than anyone else for Palace, while Guehi's five clearances were a total bettered by team-mates Maxence Lacroix and Tyrick Mitchell (both seven).
"Not at all," Glasner said when asked if he debated leaving the pair out.
"Ebs and Marc, there has been a lot of noise about these two players in the last week. Everyone could see the performances against Liverpool, and [against Chelsea] they were 100% aligned with this team.
"As long as they are 100% committed, they will play as they are so good. I watched them all week in training. I spoke to them almost daily, maybe more than my kids and wife, but it's been worth it to talk to them.
"They didn't just show they are great footballers, but they are great persons and that's what I expected."
Since the start of last season, no Premier League team have drawn more matches than Crystal Palace (15), with the Eagles now drawing five of their last seven games (W2).
Defender Chris Richards was frustrated by the result and feels Palace should have got more from the game.
"We were pretty disappointed," he told Sky Sports. "Somehow, VAR saw something else.
"You live and die by VAR; [on Sunday] we died by it. Regardless, it was a good free-kick, and hopefully he has more of those.
"We try to block out the outside noise [about the transfers] and put in a good performance. We have Europe on Thursday, and we'll look to build off this performance."