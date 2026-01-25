Portsmouth 1-1 Southampton, EFL Championship: Adams Earns Pompey South Coast Derby Point

Ebou Adams scored a late equaliser to earn Portsmouth a point and lift them out of relegation zone
Southampton had taken the lead through Leo Scienza following a swift second-half counter-attack
Pompey extended their unbeaten home run against Southampton to five matches
Portsmouth climbed out of the Championship relegation zone as Ebou Adams' equaliser salvaged a point against rivals Southampton, in a 1-1 draw at Fratton Park.
John Mousinho's team trailed to Leo Scienza's goal in the 57th minute, but Adams scored his first goal for Portsmouth 13 minutes from time to inch them one point clear of 22nd-placed Blackburn Rovers.
Portsmouth started brightly, but it was Southampton that created the better chances in the first half, with Adam Armstrong drawing two great saves from Nicolas Schmid.
And Tonda Eckert's visitors went ahead soon after the interval, when Scienza was played through by Finn Azaz and finished coolly over Schmid to cap a fluid counter-attack.
However, Portsmouth hit back when Adrian Segecic's corner deflected off a red and white shirt and looped into the air, with Adams, who only joined from Derby County last week, stabbing the ball home from close quarters.
Six additional minutes were signalled at the end of the game as Portsmouth's fans attempted to will the ball into the net for a second time, but they could not find a winner.
Data Debrief: Saints still waiting for away-day spoils
This was the first time Portsmouth and Southampton had met in a league game at Fratton Park since December 2011, with that match also finishing 1-1 in the Championship.
Portsmouth are now unbeaten in their last five home games against Southampton, winning two and drawing three, while they are also unbeaten in five South Coast derbies overall (one win, four draws).
This is their longest-ever unbeaten run against Southampton in the Football League.
But Mousinho's men may feel they could have taken all three points, having fired off 14 shots to Southampton's six and won the expected goals battle by 1.66 xG to 1.11.