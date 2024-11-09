ISL: Nine-Man East Bengal FC Earn First Point With 0-0 Draw Against Mohammedan Sporting

The nine-man East Bengal may not have secured their first win of the Indian Super League 2024-25 season tonight (November 9, Saturday) at Salt Lake Stadium, but their 0-0 draw against Mohammedan Sporting earned them a hard-fought point. Despite the bruises and exhaustion, they can wake up tomorrow knowing they gave it their all in a battle worthy of respect. (Match Highlights)
Bravery is one word to sum up East Bengal’s performance in the Kolkata Derby. Despite the chaos of two red cards in quick succession, sending off Nandhakumar Sekar and Naorem Mahesh early in the 30th minute, the hosts fought valiantly.
A slow game sparked thrill early in the 6th minute when the Red & Gold Brigade's goalkeeper Bhaskar Roy made a vital clearance, intercepting a back pass intended for Nandhakumar Sekar and preventing a dangerous chance for Mohammedan.
In pursuit of their first win of the ISL 2024-25 season, East Bengal's fight took an early hit when Naorem Mahesh Singh, in a desperate bid to halt the counter, was shown a yellow card in the 7th minute for fouling Franca.
However, the real drama erupted in the 27th minute when Nandhakumar Sekar saw yellow for an elbow to Amarjit Singh Kiyam. After a quick consultation with his assistants, the referee upgraded the earlier yellow to a red, leaving East Bengal down to just 10 men.
The situation worsened in the 28th minute when Naorem Mahesh, in frustration, kicked the ball away after the whistle and was shown a second yellow card, resulting in his red card. Now, East Bengal were reduced to 9 players on the field, and Mohammedan Sporting were in the ascendancy.