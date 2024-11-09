East Bengal FC in a practise session ahead of Mohammedan Sporting clash. X | East Bengal FC

It's set to be a thrilling Bengal Derby as East Bengal FC take on Mohammedan Sporting at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata, tonight at 7:30 PM IST. Both teams are struggling at the bottom of the 2024-25 Indian Super League standings. East Bengal sit 13th with zero points, while Mohammedan Sporting are in 12th place with just 4 points. The Red And Gold Brigades are looking to bounce back from six straight defeats, including a narrow 1-2 loss to Odisha FC in their last match. The Black Panthers, on the other hand, are recovering from a heavy 0-4 defeat to Hyderabad FC, though their lone win this season came in a 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC. With both teams eager for points, this derby promises to deliver plenty of drama. Follow all the live score updates from East Bengal vs Mohammedan Sporting ISL match here

LIVE UPDATES

9 Nov 2024, 07:09:36 pm IST East Bengal Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Preview East Bengal's poor run this season has put them at the bottom of the points table with six losses in as many games. Their opponent, Mohammedan Sporting, are just one place above them with only one win and a draw in six matches in the ISL 2024-25. Carles Cuadrat, the former East Bengal FC head coach was sacked after a poor start of the season. Then Bino George took the charge as an interim head coach for two games but they still remain winless. Oscar Bruzon is the new head coach of the franchise but he has also been unable to change the fortune.

9 Nov 2024, 07:03:21 pm IST Mohammedan Sporting Starting XIs Here are the 11 panthers to step on the field for the Derby!🔥💪



Bhaskar Roy makes his #ISL and Mohammedan SC debut with him and Amarjit the 2⃣ changes from last match! 🧤#EBFCMSC #ISL #MohammedanSC #JaanJaanMohammedan #JaanShaanImaanDilMeinMohammedan 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/I59eO6nLe9 — Mohammedan SC (@MohammedanSC) November 9, 2024

9 Nov 2024, 07:01:41 pm IST East Bengal FC Starting XIs Your Red & Golds to take on Mohammedan for the first time in the #ISL! ⚔️#JoyEastBengal #EBFCMSC pic.twitter.com/SDD0foBNnX — East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) November 9, 2024

9 Nov 2024, 06:44:02 pm IST East Bengal Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Head To Head East Bengal FC and Mohammedan Sporting both teams have a rich history and have played against each other 22 times across all competitions. East Bengal have won 13 whereas Mohammedan Sporting have won five games. The rest of the matches ended in a draw.