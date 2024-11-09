Football

East Bengal Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Red And Gold Brigade Chase First Points Of Season

Follow the live score and updates from the East Bengal Vs Mohammedan Sporting, Indian Super League 2024-25 match right here

Uzma Fatima
9 November 2024
East Bengal FC in a practise session ahead of Mohammedan Sporting clash. X | East Bengal FC
It's set to be a thrilling Bengal Derby as East Bengal FC take on Mohammedan Sporting at Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata, tonight at 7:30 PM IST. Both teams are struggling at the bottom of the 2024-25 Indian Super League standings. East Bengal sit 13th with zero points, while Mohammedan Sporting are in 12th place with just 4 points. The Red And Gold Brigades are looking to bounce back from six straight defeats, including a narrow 1-2 loss to Odisha FC in their last match. The Black Panthers, on the other hand, are recovering from a heavy 0-4 defeat to Hyderabad FC, though their lone win this season came in a 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC. With both teams eager for points, this derby promises to deliver plenty of drama. Follow all the live score updates from East Bengal vs Mohammedan Sporting ISL match here
East Bengal Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Preview

East Bengal's poor run this season has put them at the bottom of the points table with six losses in as many games. Their opponent, Mohammedan Sporting, are just one place above them with only one win and a draw in six matches in the ISL 2024-25.

Carles Cuadrat, the former East Bengal FC head coach was sacked after a poor start of the season. Then Bino George took the charge as an interim head coach for two games but they still remain winless. Oscar Bruzon is the new head coach of the franchise but he has also been unable to change the fortune.

Mohammedan Sporting Starting XIs 

East Bengal FC Starting XIs

East Bengal Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Head To Head 

East Bengal FC and Mohammedan Sporting both teams have a rich history and have played against each other 22 times across all competitions. East Bengal have won 13 whereas Mohammedan Sporting have won five games. The rest of the matches ended in a draw.

East Bengal Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming

The East Bengal FC vs Mohammedan Sporting, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Saturday, November 9 at 7:30 pm IST at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The match can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.

