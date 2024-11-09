Football

Indian Super League 2024-25: Rodrigues Nets Equaliser As Mumbai City FC Play Out 1-1 Draw Against Chennaiyin

Ryan Edwards opened the scoring in the 61st minute of the clash to give Chennaiyin FC the lead, but the game was back in level terms three minutes later as a beautiful ball from van Nieff helped Mumbai equalise

mumbai-city-fc-vs-kerala-blasters-x
Mumbai City in ISL action Photo: X | MUmbai City
Nathan Rodrigues' 64th minute equaliser salvaged a point for the travelling Mumbai City FC against the Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, November 9. (More Football News)

Ryan Edwards opened the scoring in the 61st minute of the clash to give Chennaiyin FC the lead, but the game was back in level terms three minutes later as a beautiful ball from van Nieff helped Mumbai equalise.

The game started off on a decent note, with both teams eventually picking up the tempo as time ticked by.

Mumbai City's Mehtab Singh was booked just before half-time as the first 45 ended all square.

Ryan Edwards opened the scoring for Chennaiyin, thanks to a beautiful ball from Connor Shields in the 61st minute to put the hosts ahead.

However, three minutes later, Nathan Rodrigues headed the equaliser as both teams eventually played out for a 1-1 draw.

Chennaiyin FC will travel to Kerala for their game against the Blasters on Sunday, November 24, while Mumbai City FC will now take on Punjab FC at home on Tuesday, November 26.

CFC are now placed fourth on the points table with 12 points from eight games, while MCFC are eighth with 10 points.

