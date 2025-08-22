Douglas Luiz Joins Nottingham Forest On Season-Long Loan From Juventus

Nottingham Forest have completed the loan signing of Douglas Luiz from Juventus. The 27-year-old midfielder will spend the 2025–26 season at the Premier League club, with the agreement including a conditional obligation for Forest to make the transfer permanent next summer

  • Nottingham Forest sign Douglas Luiz on a season-long loan from Juventus, with a conditional obligation to buy next summer

  • Luiz struggled for game time at Juventus after moving from Aston Villa

  • Forest have strengthened their squad with four signings in six days, including Luiz, McAtee, Hutchinson, and Kalimuendo

Nottingham Forest have announced the loan signing of Douglas Luiz from Juventus.

The 27-year-old joins Forest on an initial season-long loan, but the Premier League club have a conditional obligation to make the deal permanent next summer.

Luiz joined Juventus in a £44.2m (€51.1m) move from Aston Villa ahead of the 2024-25 season, but struggled to make an impact in Serie A.

He played just 19 matches in the league, starting in just three of those, and failed to directly contribute to a goal despite scoring nine times and providing five assists in his final league campaign with Villa.

Forest head coach Nuno Espirito recently revealed his frustration over the lack of signings this summer, but the club have acted on that revelation.

They have now made four signings in the past six days, with James McAtee, Omari Hutchinson and Arnaud Kalimuendo all joining Luiz through the door at the City Ground.

Forest chief football officer, Ross Wilson, said: “It’s been a very busy but successful period for us in the window in the past few weeks, and Douglas is another addition to the squad that will bring significant quality to the group.

“He’s played at the highest level for a long time, understands the demands of the Premier League, and has experience playing in elite European competition.

“We’re delighted that Douglas now joins the group, and we are sure that he will be warmly welcomed by everyone at Nottingham Forest."

