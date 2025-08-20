Diamond Harbour Vs East Bengal Preview, Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Torch Bearers Face Tournament Debutants

East Bengal face debutants Diamond Harbour FC in Durand Cup semi-final on 20 August
Tournament debutants Diamond Harbour have impressed with their fearless play in Durand Cup
Key players like Dimitrios Diamantakos are vital for East Bengal's success in the Durand Cup semi-final
A reinvigorated East Bengal, buoyed by their recent derby win, will fancy their chances as they meet debutants Diamond Harbour FC in the 134th Durand Cup semifinals at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Wednesday. East Bengal head coach Oscar Bruzon noted, "They play without fear, and that makes them very dangerous."
Here’s all you need to know about the Durand Cup semi-final match tonight.
East Bengal's Unbeaten Run In Durand Cup
East Bengal, under the guidance of head coach Oscar Bruzon, have undergone a significant transformation in the 134th Durand Cup. Once struggling in high-pressure derbies, the team now plays with confidence and tactical sharpness. Their journey to the semifinals is highlighted by a 2-1 quarterfinal victory over arch-rivals Mohun Bagan, marking their first senior derby win in over 18 months.
In the group stage, the Red and Gold brigade remained unbeaten, demolishing South United FC 5-0, edging past Namdhari FC 1-0, and crushing Indian Air Force 6-1 to top Group A with a perfect record of nine points. This breakthrough has reinvigorated the squad, and the Spanish tactician now sets his sights on further extending this remarkable journey.
Diamond Harbour FC's Dramatic Debut
Diamond Harbour FC have crafted a dream debut in the Durand Cup. They began their group stage campaign with a thrilling 2-1 victory over former champions Mohammedan Sporting, thanks to Luka Majcen's injury-time winner, and later routed Border Security Force in an emphatic 8-1 triumph. Despite a 1-5 loss to group winners Mohun Bagan, their goal difference of +4 secured them a spot as one of the best second-placed teams.
In the quarterfinals held in Jamshedpur, the debutants stunned ISL side Jamshedpur FC with a commanding 2-0 win, courtesy of Sairuatkima's first-half brace. This impressive run has also been a vindication for head coach Kibu Vicuna, the Spanish tactician who previously guided Mohun Bagan to I-League glory.
Key Players And Tactical Matchups
As East Bengal prepare to face Diamond Harbour FC on Wednesday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, both sides are relying on their key performers
For East Bengal, the experienced spine of goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill, defender Kevin Sibille, midfielder Miguel Figueira, and the breakout star – the Greek striker Dimitrios Diamantakos – will be pivotal. Diamantakos, who scored twice against Mohun Bagan, has become an instant cult hero at Salt Lake Stadium, with his goal-scoring instincts further supported by the pace and directness of Bipin Singh and Edmund Lalrindika.
East Bengal must also maintain the emotional high from their recent derby triumph while adapting to a different tactical challenge. In defense, Kevin Sibille's leadership and solidity have been impressive, while the creativity of Miguel Figueira and the relentless work rate of Naorem Mahesh Singh will be crucial in breaking down Diamond Harbour's well-organised structure.
Bruzon acknowledged the unique challenge posed by Diamond Harbour FC's fearless approach and tournament momentum. He stated, "We face Diamond Harbour, a team that has shown incredible spirit throughout this tournament," and added, "They are debutants, but they play without fear, and that makes them very dangerous. We've had a good result in the quarterfinals, but now we must show the same intensity and focus."
(With PTI Inputs)