Diamond Harbour Vs East Bengal Preview, Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Final: Torch Bearers Face Tournament Debutants

Diamond Harbour FC have crafted a dream debut in the Durand Cup. They began their group stage campaign with a thrilling 2-1 victory over former champions Mohammedan Sporting, thanks to Luka Majcen's injury-time winner, and later routed Border Security Force in an emphatic 8-1 triumph. Despite a 1-5 loss to group winners Mohun Bagan, their goal difference of +4 secured them a spot as one of the best second-placed teams.