Crystal Palace Vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 2 Fixture

West Ham vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2025-26: Players jostle for position as they wait for a cross during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace in London, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

West Ham vs Chelsea, English Premier League 2025-26: Players jostle for position as they wait for a cross during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace in London, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland