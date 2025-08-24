Crystal Palace Vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming, Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Matchday 2 Fixture

Crystal Palace return to Selhurst Park on Sunday for their first home Premier League clash of the season, hosting Nottingham Forest after a historic midweek European outing.
Oliver Glasner faces the challenge of reshaping his side following Eberechi Eze’s imminent departure to Arsenal and ongoing injury concerns to Daichi Kamada and Cheick Doucouré.
With fatigue also a factor after Thursday’s Conference League win, rotation is expected, with youngsters like Romain Esse and new signing Borna Sosa pushing for starts. Forest, meanwhile, will look to capitalise on Palace’s disrupted preparations.
