Crewe Alexandra 0-3 Wrexham Match Report, EFL League Two: Red Dragons Thrash Railwaymen

The prolific Paul Mullin took his tally to 24 in the league when he doubled Wrexham’s lead just before the interval and Andy Cannon added a third as the Red Dragons made it six wins from their last seven games

Barrington%20Coombs%2FPA
Andy Cannon celebrates scoring Wrexham’s third goal. Photo: Barrington Coombs/PA
Already-promoted Wrexham eased to a 3-0 victory at Crewe, who played most of the second half with 10 men following Ryan Cooney’s red card. (More Football News)

Ollie Palmer headed the visitors in front with his seventh goal of the campaign and first since the start of December.

The prolific Paul Mullin took his tally to 24 in the league when he doubled Wrexham’s lead just before the interval and Andy Cannon added a third as the Red Dragons made it six wins from their last seven games.

Crewe started the game brightly and Aaron Rowe scooped an early effort into the arms of goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.

Wrexham players celebrate their promotion. - Jacob King/PA
Wrexham Claim Successive Promotions, Hollywood Star Owner Ryan Reynolds Hails ‘Ride Of Our Lives’

BY Stats Perform

But when Mullin fired the ball across the six-yard box, Palmer got ahead of his marker to glance a header into the corner for a 24th-minute opener.

Max Stryjek dealt with a volleyed effort from Palmer, but Mullin caught him out in first-half stoppage time with a lobbed finish. Wrexham’s leading scorer was left unmarked to lift the ball home after Palmer flicked on Tom O’Connor’s free-kick.

Stryjek stretched well to prevent Elliot Lee from picking out the bottom corner before Cooney was shown a straight red card in the 54th minute for handling a through ball under pressure from Mullin, with the wing-back ruled as the last line of defence.

Cannon put the game out of reach after 61 minutes, with the midfielder twisting and turning his marker before firing into the corner.

