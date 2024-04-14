Football

Wrexham Claim Successive Promotions, Hollywood Star Owner Ryan Reynolds Hails ‘Ride Of Our Lives’

Joyous fans poured on to the pitch to celebrate at the end of a dominant display at the Racecourse Ground

Wrexham players celebrate their promotion. Photo: Jacob King/PA
Wrexham’s Hollywood star owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney revelled in the club’s second successive promotion as a thumping 6-0 win over Forest Green sealed their place in League One next season. (More Football News)

BY PTI

The hosts led 4-0 at half-time thank to two goals from Paul Mullin, one from Elliot Lee and a Ryan Inniss own goal.

Ryan Barnett and Jack Marriott completed a memorable day for the Dragons with strikes in the second half.

Deadpool star Reynolds said on X: “A few years ago, if you told me I would be crying tears of joy over a football match taking place in north Wales, you would be Rob McElhenney. Congrats to Wrexham and to my co-chairman in crime. Double up the town! This is the ride of our lives.”

McElhenney wrote simply: “No words.”

The pair’s takeover of the club in February 2021 has contributed to worldwide attention for the team.

