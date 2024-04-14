Wrexham Claim Successive Promotions, Hollywood Star Owner Ryan Reynolds Hails ‘Ride Of Our Lives’

Wrexham’s Hollywood star owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney revelled in the club’s second successive promotion as a thumping 6-0 win over Forest Green sealed their place in League One next season. (More Football News)
Joyous fans poured on to the pitch to celebrate at the end of a dominant display at the Racecourse Ground
The hosts led 4-0 at half-time thank to two goals from Paul Mullin, one from Elliot Lee and a Ryan Inniss own goal.
Ryan Barnett and Jack Marriott completed a memorable day for the Dragons with strikes in the second half.
Deadpool star Reynolds said on X: “A few years ago, if you told me I would be crying tears of joy over a football match taking place in north Wales, you would be Rob McElhenney. Congrats to Wrexham and to my co-chairman in crime. Double up the town! This is the ride of our lives.”
McElhenney wrote simply: “No words.”
The pair’s takeover of the club in February 2021 has contributed to worldwide attention for the team.