Football

Mohammedan Sporting Club Clinch I-League Title, Set To Get ISL Promotion

If Mohammedan Sporting are found to fulfil the Indian Club Licensing Premier 1 criteria, three Kolkata teams will play in the ISL, the country's top-tier league, next season. Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are the other two teams from Kolkata

Mohammedan Sporting Club players thanked fans and supporters after winning the maiden I-League title. Photo: X/ @CarefreeGKFC
Century-plus old Mohammedan Sporting Club on Saturday clinched their maiden I-League title after they beat Shillong Lajong FC 2-1 in their penultimate match in Shillong, a result which also promoted them to the top-tier Indian Super League. (More Football News)

Alexis Gomes put Mohammedan Sporting in the front in the first minute of the game itself before the home side's Douglas Tardin restored parity in the 15th minute. Evgeni Kozlov scored the decisive goal for Mohammedan Sporting in the 62nd minute.

With the win, Mohammedan Sporting have secured 52 points from 23 matches with one game left to play. They are eight points ahead of second-placed Sreenidi Deccan (44 points from 22 matches). Sreenidi Deccan cannot catch Mohammedan Sporting even if they win both their remaining matches.

The Kolkata side's road to the I-League title was made easier after NEROCA FC held Sreenidi Deccan FC to a 1-1 draw in Shillong on Thursday.

Mohammedan Sporting, the third Kolkata giant, which had finished runners-up in the 2021-22 I-League season, have come into Saturday's match after a 1-1 draw with Inter Kashi. They have been unbeaten for the last 10 matches before Saturday.

