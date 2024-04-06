Football

Lionel Messi To Return For Inter Miami In MLS Match Against Colorado Rapids

The second leg of the Miami-Monterrey series is Wednesday. And Messi would figure to be available for that, given that he will be in the lineup on Saturday

Lionel Messi celebrating with his Inter Miami teammates. Photo: X/ @kweFCBMiam
Lionel Messi is coming back to Inter Miami's lineup, with the team saying his absence due to a hamstring injury will end Saturday at home in an MLS match against the Colorado Rapids. (More Football News)

“He's back,” the team wrote in a social media post Friday.

Messi has missed Inter Miami's last four games, including one Wednesday when the club wasted a 1-0 lead and lost 2-1 to Mexico's Monterrey in the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal. Tensions boiled over after that physical game, with members of both teams — Messi included — involved in a post-game shouting match near the locker room area at Chase Stadium.

Inter Miami finished that game a man down, leading to Monterrey's comeback.

“We know what those matches represent. They are played with intensity,” Inter Miami assistant coach Javi Morales said Friday.

“But the truth is, the most important thing happened on the field. We played against a great rival. Yes, unfortunately, when we went down to 10 players, we did not maintain the result. But now, we have to go to Monterrey and try to do it in the best way to be able to advance.”

Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender (1) defends the goal against Monterrey forward German Berterame (9) during the second half of the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday. - AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
CONCACAF Champions Cup: Messi-less Inter Miami Go Down Against Monterrey In First Leg Of QFs

BY Associated Press

Early Saturday, Monterrey confirmed that it lodged a complaint to CONCACAF about what transpired postgame. It isn't clear what, if any, sanctions Inter Miami could face.

“We have expressed to CONCACAF our official position on the unfortunate events that occurred in the locker room area after the match on Wednesday, April 3 in Miami,” the Mexican team said.

The second leg of the Miami-Monterrey series is Wednesday. And Messi would figure to be available for that, given that he will be in the line-up on Saturday.

Messi hasn't played since March 13 and also missed Argentina's exhibitions last month against El Salvador and Costa Rica. He trained with Miami on Friday.

“He's getting better every day,” Morales said.

