Football

CONCACAF Champions Cup: Messi-less Inter Miami Go Down Against Monterrey In First Leg Of QFs

Monterrey's Jorge Rodriguez broke a 1-1 tie in the 89th minute Wednesday when he sent a shot into the top right corner past goalkeeper Drake Callender after a sloppy pass by Miami's Diego Gomez, spoiling a strong first half from Inter Miami in its toughest match of the season

Advertisement

AP%20Photo%2FLynne%20Sladky
Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender (1) defends the goal against Monterrey forward German Berterame (9) during the second half of the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
info_icon

Lionel Messi remained sidelined with a hamstring injury as his Inter Miami team built a one-goal lead against Mexico's Monterrey then came unravelled in the second half, losing 2-1 in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal. (More Football News)

Messi, who missed his fourth straight game because of a right hamstring injury, has not played since March 13 and also missed Argentina's exhibitions last month against El Salvador and Costa Rica.

It isn't yet clear when the 36-year-old Messi will return. Inter Miami and Monterrey are scheduled to play the second leg of the quarterfinal in Mexico on April 10. Inter Miami will also play an MLS match against Colorado on Saturday.

Advertisement

Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates his Coupe de France semi-final winner against Rennes. - Photo: Thibault Camus/AP/PA
Kylian Mbappe Fires Paris Saint-Germain Into Coupe De France Final

BY Stats Perform

"Every day he's feeling better. It would have been too much of a risk today," Inter Miami coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino said through an interpreter after the match. He added that Messi will continue to be game-to-game.

Monterrey's Jorge Rodriguez broke a 1-1 tie in the 89th minute Wednesday when he sent a shot into the top right corner past goalkeeper Drake Callender after a sloppy pass by Miami's Diego Gomez, spoiling a strong first half from Inter Miami in its toughest match of the season.

Tomas Aviles tapped in Miami's only goal off a corner kick by Julian Gressel in the 19th minute. It was the 19-year-old Aviles' first goal of the season and came during a stout first-half defensive effort that held Monterrey at bay.

Advertisement

But Inter Miami came unravelled after David Ruiz received a second yellow card and was sent off for unnecessary contact in the 65th minute. Miami played the final 25 minutes of the match down a man.

Phil Foden scored three-times for rampant Manchester City. - Photo: Martin Rickett/PA
Phil Foden Fires Manchester City To Victory With Superb Hat-Trick Against Aston Villa

BY Stats Perform

Monterrey quickly took advantage, tying the score less than five minutes later on a goal from Maximiliano Meza, who shot past Callender on a second attempt after a corner kick by Sergio Canales.

“The first thing is that we didn't have enough legs to do the last 20 minutes,” Martino said.

“And playing against a team like Monterrey, you have to be in very good physical shape. ...It seemed that we were going to have moments in the game in which we would be dominated, but we didn't suffer it as much as I thought when you have to do the last 20 minutes with one player short, that became a problem.”

Callender had seven saves, while Monterrey's Esteban Andrada had one.

Miami's Robert Taylor left with an injury after going down and grabbing his leg in pain in the 36th minute.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Southern Samrat: How Stalin Represents The Ethos And Legacy Of DMK
  2. Tamil Nadu: An Ideological War Between Dravidian Politics And Hindutva
  3. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2024, Match 16: Kolkata Knight Riders Claim A Huge 106-Run Win In Vizag - As It Happened
  4. Robert Downey Jr Birthday Special: 'Oppenheimer' To 'Tropic Thunder' - 5 Movies Which Prove He's Much More Than Just 'Ironman'
  5. Can You Get Ozempic at Costco? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Retail Giant's New Healthcare Offerings
  6. 5 Exceptionally Strong Female Characters In Recent Movies
  7. Congress Expels Sanjay Nirupam Over 'Anti-Party Statements', He Says I Resigned Earlier
  8. Watch: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Groove To 'Just The Way You Are' At Their Sangeet Ceremony