Wrexham Vs Cardiff City Live Streaming, EFL Cup 2025-26 Fourth Round: Preview, Head-To-Head Record, More

Wrexham welcome Cardiff City at Racecourse Ground in Carabao Cup
This will be their first-ever meeting in football cup competition
EFL Cup 2025-26 action returns as top tier clubs as well as one in the lower leagues, go head-to-head for the prestigious prize - champion of the English Football League (EFL). Wrexham will lock horns against Cardiff City at the Racecourse Ground on Wednesday, October 29 (IST).
Wrexham come into this fixture on the back a 1-1 draw against Middlesborough. Speaking of the EFL Cup action, they won 2-0 over Reading in the second round. Home advantage always counts and this could help them against the Bluebirds.
Cardiff suffered a 1-0 defeat in their last Championship game. However, Cardiff are in the top-half of the EFL League One table and would look to upset Wrexham in this game.
Match Details:
Location: Wrexham, UK
Stadium: Racecourse Ground
Date and Kickoff time: Wednesday, October 29 – 01:30 am IST
Wrexham Vs Cardiff City, EFL Cup 2025-26 Fourth Round: Head-to-head
These two teams will be meeting for the first time.
Wrexham Vs Cardiff City, EFL Cup 2025-26: Live Streaming
When to watch Wrexham Vs Cardiff City, EFL Cup 2025-26 match?
The Wrexham Vs Cardiff City, EFL Cup 2025-26 fourth round match will be played on Wednesday, 29 October at 1:30 am IST.
Where to watch Wrexham Vs Cardiff City, EFL Cup 2025-26 match?
The EFL Cup fourth-round clash between Wrexham and Cardiff City will be available to watch live on FanCode app and website.