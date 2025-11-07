Ferrari Driver Charles Leclerc Announces Engagement: Know All About His Fiancee Ahead Of Brazilian GP

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux and their puppy Leo arrive for a practice session of the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | Photo: AP/Moises Castillo

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux and their puppy Leo arrive for a practice session of the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | Photo: AP/Moises Castillo