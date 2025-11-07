Ferrari Driver Charles Leclerc Announces Engagement: Know All About His Fiancee Ahead Of Brazilian GP

Charles Leclerc announced his engagement to Alexandra Saint Mleux
The engagement was revealed just before the Brazilian Grand Prix 2025
Saint Mleux is an art historian and influencer, promoting education in Mexico
Leclerc's performance has been under pressure in a challenging F1 season
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc announced his engagement to Alexandra Saint Mleux in a joint Instagram post on November 2. This personal milestone arrives just before the Brazilian Grand Prix 2025, which starts this Sunday.
Speaking to reporters in Sao Paulo, the 28-year-old racer appeared visibly relaxed and cheerful, a welcome contrast to his usual focused race-week demeanour.
Leclerc told reporters on Thursday, ahead of the Brazilian GP, that the engagement felt like a truly special moment. "I'm very, very happy, obviously. It is a special week, full of emotions," he said. "It's obviously a very special moment for anyone to do that step. And, yeah, Alex and I are incredibly happy."
The romantic proposal, announced via Instagram, showcased rose-petal hearts, custom treats, and their dachshund Leo wearing a tag that read "Dad wants to marry you."
Alexandra Saint Mleux: Art Historian And Influencer
Alexandra Saint Mleux brings her own distinct profile to the engagement. Born in Calais in 2001, this French-Mexican influencer and art historian pursued Art History at Ecole du Louvre. Her studies concentrated on 20th-century artists such as Picasso and Warhol.
Her Instagram presence showcases fashion, art, and travel. Professionally, she works as an Art Coordinator and PR lead at Monaco’s Kamil Art Gallery. She has also collaborated with high-end brands, including Rhode and Nina Ricci, and oversees a charitable fund, Corazones Unidos, supporting children's education in Mexico.
Ferrari And Leclerc's Challenging F1 Season
Meanwhile, Leclerc's 2025 Formula 1 season has featured intensity and challenge. The Monegasque driver began the year hoping for a championship contention, but as of mid-season, he sat fifth in the standings with 119 points, well behind McLaren's Oscar Piastri.
Ferrari's performance struggles, particularly in qualifying and strategy, have been widely reported throughout the year. Recent races show Leclerc's resilience as he finished second at the United States Grand Prix and third in Mexico City. These results provide him with momentum heading into Interlagos.
Ferrari hold a slim one-point advantage over Mercedes for second in the constructors' championship, with McLaren already securing the title. Leclerc's best previous finish at Interlagos was fourth in 2022, and he achieved fifth place in both 2021 and 2024. The Brazilian weekend now allows him to combine life's happiest news with a strong performance for the Scuderia.
(With AP Inputs)