Mexico Grand Prix Live Updates: Check Starting Grid - Who Will Lead Early Laps?

Mexico Grand Prix Live Updates: Follow live updates from the Mexico GP at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Get real-time F1 action, lap-by-lap commentary, key moments, driver battles, and championship standings as the title race heats up

Deepak Joshi
Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of the Mexico Grand: The 2025 Formula 1 season reaches a pivotal moment at the Mexico City Grand Prix, held at the high-altitude Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. With just five races remaining, the championship battle intensifies. Lando Norris secured pole position with a standout lap of 1:15.586, signaling a crucial resurgence in his campaign. Max Verstappen, trailing McLaren's Oscar Piastri by 40 points, starts from fifth, expressing concerns over his car's grip and handling. The race will cover 71 laps around the 2.674-mile circuit, totaling just under 190 miles. Tire strategy and managing engine performance at this high altitude will be critical, with teams aiming to balance speed and durability.
F1 Mexico Grand Prix 2025 LIVE Updates: Into Lap 14!

The McLaren driver has executed a flawless start-to-race strategy, building a 3.4-second gap over Charles Leclerc as his title rivals struggle to make inroads. Behind him, Verstappen in P5 is having a tricky time on the mediums, unable to get within DRS range of Ollie Bearman in fourth.

The top ten currently reads: Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton, Bearman, Verstappen, Antonelli, Russell, Piastri, Tsunoda, Ocon.

F1 Mexico Grand Prix 2025 LIVE Updates: Disaster For Liam Lawson Early in the Race!

The Red Bull rookie encountered an issue right off the line and has been forced to retire from the Grand Prix.

F1 Mexico Grand Prix 2025 LIVE Updates: Norris Maintaining The Lead Very Well!

Lando Norris gets a clean getaway from pole, holding firm into Turn 1, but Verstappen rockets off the line, threading his way through the chaos! For a moment, it’s four cars wide into the first corner, Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton, and Verstappen all fighting for space!

Both Verstappen and Leclerc run off the track under braking, Verstappen cutting across the grass while Leclerc briefly edges ahead before sensibly giving the lead back to Norris. Hamilton pounces to reclaim third as Verstappen slots in behind. Further back, Piastri’s had a rough start, losing two places down to ninth.

F1 Mexico Grand Prix 2025 LIVE Updates: And We’re Off On The Formation Lap!

Lando Norris takes the 20-car field around the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, the crowd roaring under the blazing Mexican sun. The top four, Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton, and Russell, are all starting on soft tyres, aiming for early grip and track position. Just behind, Verstappen in P5 and a few others gamble on mediums, hoping strategy pays off later in the race.

F1 Mexico Grand Prix 2025 LIVE Updates: Few Minutes To Lights Out!

Here we go, just few minutes to lights out in Mexico City! The tension is almost tangible as mechanics clear the grid and engines begin to rumble. Lando Norris leads the pack from pole, but with that long straight into Turn 1, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will be eyeing an early strike. The opening seconds could define the race.

Behind them, Max Verstappen in P5 and Oscar Piastri in P7 are poised for an aggressive charge, both known for fearless starts.

F1 Mexico Grand Prix 2025 LIVE Updates: Mexican National Anthem!

A beautiful moment before the chaos begins, it’s time for the Mexican national anthem! The iconic Mariachi Gama 1000 orchestra delivers a stirring rendition on the grid, setting the perfect tone amid the electric atmosphere in Mexico City. The stands are a sea of red, green, and white as fans sing along with passion.

Down on the track, it’s blazing hot, around 45°C on the tarmac, and about half the drivers are shading themselves under umbrellas, conserving every ounce of energy before lights out.

F1 Mexico Grand Prix 2025 LIVE Updates: Lando Norris' Reaction After Pole!

F1 Mexico Grand Prix 2025 LIVE Updates: Race Time, Streaming!

The Mexico City Grand Prix starts at 1:30am (IST). The 2025 edition of Mexico Grand Prix will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

F1 Mexico Grand Prix 2025 LIVE Updates: Lewis Hamilton On His P3!

Lewis Hamilton secured P3 in today’s qualifying at the Mexico Grand Prix, marking his best qualifying performance of the season. The seven-time world champion looked upbeat after the session, reflecting on the achievement and the competition around him.

“I’m really happy, honoured to be up here with Charles and Lando, these guys have been so quick all year, the first time we’ve been top-three in qualifying,” Hamilton said, clearly proud of matching pace with the season’s front-runners.

He also praised his team’s efforts, adding, “Super grateful for the team for continuing to push, we’ve extracted more out of it.”

F1 Mexico Grand Prix 2025 LIVE Updates: Starting Grid

